Is Demi Lovato Pregnant? All About Her Baby Plans With Fiancé Jutes

As they prepare to marry their fiancé Jordan Lutes, many fans have been wondering if Demi Lovato is pregnant.

Demi and Jordan have been an item since August 2022, and they got engaged in late 2023. Even though they’re still getting ready for their wedding, fans are still wondering what their baby plans are.

Regardless of their future baby plans, Demi preparing for the wedding is very exciting.

Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Is Demi Lovato Pregnant?

Demi is not pregnant herself, and her family recently suffered a major loss when her sister Madison De La Garza announced that she had lost her baby in an emergency c-section in October 2024.

Madison posted a simple message on her Instagram. “On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” she wrote.

“Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven,” she continued. “Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.”

The “Heart Attack” singer showed support to her sister with a loving comment. “I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever,” she wrote.

Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Prior to the heartbreaking news, Madison announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell in September of that year. She posted a bunch of photos showing off her baby bump.

She shared that they were expecting their baby in October. “Oh Ryan, how I love you. thank you for making all of my dreams come true,” she wrote.

While the pair later shared the heartbreaking news that they’d lost their daughter, their family were very supportive and excited for the new addition to the family.

In the comment section, Demi gushed about how excited she was to become an aunt. “I love you and this baby so much already!!” she wrote.

Demi Lovato speaks onstage during the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Madison’s future brother-in-law also shared a sweet message with her. “Love u! So happy for u,” he wrote with black heart emojis.

Demi and Madison’s cousin Braeden also showed that he was looking forward to the baby arriving. “My uncle training will finally pay off,” he commented.

What Are Demi Lovato’s Baby Plans?

Demi Lovato attends Teen Vogue Summit 2024 at Nya Studios on November 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

While Demi is not pregnant herself, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has spoken about their desire to have kids on a few occasions. In 2013, Demi predicted having a family very soon in an interview with Latina magazine.

“We’ll see where my life is in 5 years, but I definitely see myself as a mom in 10,” she said, via E! News. While the prediction didn’t come true, it’s possible that she could have kids in the near future.

What Has Demi Lovato Said About Parenting?

More recently, Demi has opened up about what her parenting style will be when she eventually has children. She revealed how she’d prepare her child for a future in the music business if it was something they wanted to pursue.

Demi Lovato attends the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

“I’d say, ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that. Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have,’” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“‘Also, let’s come up with a backup plan,’ which is something I wish I’d done because sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on, but I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income,” she continued.

When Is Demi Lovato Getting Married?

Demi has been engaged to Jordan Lutes, who performs under the name Jutes, since December 2023. “I’m still speechless … My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you,” she wrote.

Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

“Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby,” she continued.

When the pair celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, Demi made a post on their Instagram Story. “I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband,” she wrote.

While the pair have not officially announced when they’re getting married, Demi has shared that she’s enjoying planning the wedding. “It’s coming together. And I’m really excited about it. I’m a little stressed because there are so many things that you have to plan that I had no idea about,” she told Teen Vogue in November 2024.

Despite feeling a little “overwhelmed,” Demi showed that they’re making the most of planning. “I’m having the best time doing it. And I cannot wait to get married to him,” they told the outlet.