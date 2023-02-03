Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child Together!!!

He’s here!

On Thursday, Tarek El Moussa announced via Instagram that his first child with wife Heather Rae Young arrived two days prior.

“Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” wrote the HGTV personality as a caption to the following image.

As you can see, it features the couple cradling their newborn with their hands:

We don’t the child’s name or any measurements at the moment.

The new arrival joins Tarek’s older kids —- Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

“Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor,” Tarek, told Us Weekly.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa make for a very good looking couple, don’t they?

The former Flip or Flop co-host and the Selling Sunset star confirmed the gender of the impending son in July.

Added real estate investor to the aforementioned publication:

“We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5.

“My heart has grown even bigger and I’m feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

The spouses talked openly last year about how they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments… and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo… when they were surprised to learn they were expecting their first child together.

The stars began dating in 2019 after Tarek finalized his divorce with Christina Hall (née Haack) in 2018.

He proposed to Heather in July 2020 — one year after their first date — and they went on to get married in October 2021.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa seem like a very happy couple. We wish them all the best!

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” Heather wrote of her stepchildren via Instagram in October 2021.

“This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word:

“When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy.

“Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

Speaking to Life and Style just before exchanging vows, Heather said that Tarek changed her mind about having kids.

“When you find your soulmate, I think your mind changes and how you think your future is going to end up changes,” she said back then.

“Like, I never thought I would be a step-parent. I never thought I would marry a man that had kids and an ex [wife]. I never thought I would be in this position. So, from the moment I met him, I 100 percent committed.

“I never thought twice about it, and our life is crazy and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more?’”