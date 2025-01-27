Ali Fedotowsky: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Husband’s Cancer …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ali Fedotowsky became a fan favorite during her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Now, she’s displaying her signature strength and candor as she opens up about a new challenge she and her family are facing together.

Ali and husband Kevin Manno took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that Kevin has been diagnosed with cancer.

TV personalities Kevin Manno and Ali Fedotowsky attend the UCLA Head and Neck Surgery Luminary Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on January 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The UCLA Department of Head and Neck Surgery)

In a video that was posted to both of their pages, Ali and Kevin revealed that he’s battling a “very treatable” form of thyroid cancer.

“We found out recently that @kevinmanno has Papillary Thyroid Cancer. Thankfully it’s a very treatable cancer. He has 2 malignant spots on his right side and it appears it is also in one lymph node, but we won’t know for sure until his surgery,” Ali captioned the clip.

She then asked fans who have had experience with thyroid cancer to share their stories.

“Please share any experiences you have with thyroid cancer, and we are specifically curious about stories related to whether or not you or someone you know had their full thyroid or half of it removed with the cancer only on one side,” she wrote.

“If the surgeon gets in there and determines the whole thing has to be removed regardless, we will of course move forward with that. But going into the surgery, he has a choice to be aggressive or leave half if possible.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve always shown us. We are grateful,” Ali concluded.

Kevin Manno, Ali Fedotowsky and daughter Molly attend Disney On Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party Holiday Celebrity Skating Event at Staples Center on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Ali got engaged to Roberto Martinez during her season of The Bachelorette, but the relationship didn’t work our.

She married Manno in 2015, and the couple welcomed two children together in the years that followed.

“We met in Chicago through a producer on my show, so we’ve been friends for a while and he moved to L.A. for work. We’re seeing how things are going,” Fedotowsky explained at the time.

Kevin Manno;Ali Fedotowsky attend the Colgate Optic White Beauty Bar Ã Day 2 at Hudson Loft on February 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BMF Media)

Remaining Optimistic

Now, as they brace for the challenges ahead, Ali and Kevin tell fans that they couldn’t be more hopeful.

“We don’t want to downplay what cancer is and what it means to so many people, however the prognosis is very good,” Kavin said in the video, adding:

“It looks good. February 10th is the surgery and we’re going to knock it out and it’ll be behind us.”

We wish Kevin and Ali all the best.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.