Camila Cabello Finally Acknowledges That Song About Her Love Triangle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Camila Cabello is finally acknowledging that there’s a song out there shading her.

We’ve delved into the alleged love triangle between Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Camila before.

Whispers of Camila reasserting herself in her ex’s life after he was out and about with Sabrina have exploded this year. Largely because Sabrina’s music seems to be calling her out.

Camila’s talking about it, and is responding with a tongue-in-cheek “you’re welcome.”

Camila Cabello speaks at Playlists To Podcasts: Unpacking What’s New And Next With Gen Z Culture, Featuring Rachel Lindsay And Camila Cabello at Advertising Week 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Galleria by Skylight in THE PENN DISTRICT)

There is a song about Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello was a guest on Alex Cooper’s Unwell Tour. As you can see below, there’s fan footage of her speaking.

“I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century,” she boasted.

“Sometimes I have written them,” Camila continued. “Sometimes they have been written about me. So, you’re welcome, motherf–kers.”

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1845309006841250198

On the surface, Camila Cabello might seem to be referring to almost any song.

After all, she has been in the music industry for years. (Yes, Fifth Harmony debuted in 2012)

However, much of the talk this year has been about Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album. And, specifcally, about a couple of songs: “Coincidence” and “Taste.”

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What songs are about Camila Cabello?

The song lyrics seem to refer to Camila Cabello swooping in to reignite things with Shawn Mendes, seemingly spurred by jealousy over her ex spending time with Sabrina. Whether that’s really how things went down, that’s how just about everyone is interpreting those lyrics.

Sabrina Carpenter knows that, and hasn’t attempted to clear the air. And, naturally, Camila Cabello knew that everyone would think of those songs.

Acknowledging that a song or two are about her isn’t the same as confirming what transpired behind the scenes. But many are taking this as confirmation of the love triangle drama. Why? Because neither woman seems to be disputing it.

Camila Cabello attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on October 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

In Sabrina Carpenter’s “Coincidence,” the lyrics include: “The second I put my head on your chest / She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense.”

The lyrics then accuse: “Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice / And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life / Now she’s in the same damn city on the same damn night.”

As we previously discussed, this does seem to match the timeline of Shawn Mendes’ rumored time with Sabrina Carpenter and then him suddenly spending time with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes performs on Mundo Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter sang more than that

In “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter sings: “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you.”

Whatever went down between Sabrina, Shawn, and Camila, we’re sure that the other two weren’t banking on Sabrina Carpenter being one of 2024’s biggest names in music.

She didn’t quite have this year’s song of the summer, but “Espresso” was a close runner up. Which means that all of her music has received a great deal of scrutiny. And Camila Cabello sounds like she’s eager to take credit for her role in Sabrina’s album.