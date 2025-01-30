Marianne Faithfull Cause of Death: Iconic Singer, Ex of Mick Jagger’s Passes Away

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have some sad news to report from the world of music:

Marianne Faithfull — the singer, actress, and author who became a generational icon in the 1960s — has passed away at the age of 78.

News of Faithfull’s deaths comes to us courtesy of a statement from her family:

English actress and singer Marianne Faithfull, UK, 6th November 1970. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Marianne Faithfull’s Cause of Death

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull,” the statement reads (via the BBC).

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”

No official cause of death was given, but Faithfull’s health problems have been well documented through the years.

English singer Marianne Faithfull in her Kensington flat, 5th August 1965. (Photo by Stephan C Archetti/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In interviews and in her three bestselling memoirs, Marianne opened up about her battles with breast cancer, hepatitis C, and emphysema.

The last was brought about by decades of smoking, to which Marianne also credited her signature “whiskey-soaked” voice.

An Epic Career

Faithfull burst onto the international music scene in 1964 with her hit single “As Tears Go By.”

British singer and actress Marianne Faithfull on stage with David Bowie (1947 – 2016) at a live recording of ‘The 1980 Floor Show’ for the NBC ‘Midnight Special’ TV show. (Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Her popularity as a musician was enhanced by roles in such films as The Girl on a Motorcycle (1968) and Hamlet (1969).

During this period, she also entered a high-profile, four-year relationship with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

She later admitted to cheating on Jagger with his bandmate Keith Richards, which she described as an act of retaliation in response to Jagger’s infidelities.

French actor Alain Delon, English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, and English singer Mick Jagger at a meeting with film director Jack Cardiff to discuss his film ‘The Girl on a Motorcycle’, 1967. (Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It’s long been rumored that several iconic Stones songs were inspired by Faithfull.

Sadly, Marianne’s life took a sharp downturn in the 1970s

It was during this time that her substance abuse and mental health issues got the better of her, leaving her homeless and addicted to heroin.

Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull poses next to artworks as she opens the Innocence And Experience exhibition at Tate Liverpool on April 20, 2012 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In 1979, Faithfull made a comeback with her critically album Broken English, which earned her her first Grammy.

Few public figures embody the artistry, energy, and excesses of the 1960s and ’70s as thoroughly as Marianne Faithfull.

She is survived by her son, financial journalist Nick Dunbar.

Our thoughts go out to Marianne’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.