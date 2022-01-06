Bristol Palin: I Wish I Had Never Been On Teen Mom OG

by at .

Teen Mom OG has experienced quite a few cast shakeups over the years.

The most siginificant of these was the firing of Farrah Abrham and the addition of several non-OGs, including Bristol Palin.

Bristol is kind of an obscure figure these days, but it wasn't all that long ago that she was a household name.

Her mother, of course, is the infamous Sarah Palin, who came dangerously close to becoming vice-president in 2008.

Bristol Palin Sells Real Estate

(That's not a political comment. Regardless of your party affiliation or your feelings on McCain vs. Obama, hopefully we can all agree that the Palin's turned out to be as nutty as poor Honey Boo Boo's family.)

Bristol's casting was huge news when it was announced back in 2018.

Alas, the weirdest partnership in the the history of reality television was not long for this world.

Teen Mom 5

Palin quit Teen Mom OG after just one season.

She offered no explanation at the time, but insiders claimed she was unhappy with the experience and the manner in which she was portrayed on the show.

In the years since her departure, Bristol has shown little interest in MTV's flagship franchise, declining to comment on the various Teen Mom dramas that have unfolded in the years 

Bristol Palin as One of the OGs

Earlier this week, however, the mother of three surprised her Instagram followers by revisiting the series and sharing her reactions on her Stories.

"Y'all, you're not gonna believe what I'm watching right now. That is not me," Bristol told her audience before panning over to her TV screen to reveal an old episode of TMOG.

"I almost forgot about all this."

Bristol Palin Watches Teen Mom OG

Okay, she's obviously lying about that last part, but still, Bristol's reactions to her scenes are interesting.

"I CANNOT!" she exclained before sharing another video of her TV screen.

"I really cannot," she captioned the post, in case you somehow missed her point.

Bristol Palin as an OG

 "Y'all, we all go through struggles. I will admit it's very weird watching it play out on TV, especially when you haven't thought about this show, or even acknowledge that you've been on anything like this before," she explained in yet another post, according to The Sun.

"It's very weird seeing it in retrospect, I'll be honest with you, but my kids are so cute so I think it's special to see that. Crazy, crazy, crazy. Full circle. God is good."

Full disclosure: We don't know what it's like to watch old episodes of ourselves on a reality show.

Bristol Palin in Glasses

But, c'mon, Bristol -- this footage is only a few years old.

No need to cringe yourself to death like you're re-opening your high school yearbook.

"Embarrassing, but let's get reallllll," Bristol wrote in a caption on yet another Story.

So Frustrated

"New to Texas.. didn't know anyone or have any support here.. no job.. 3 young kids.. and my husband had just left me.."

Okay, we get the need to justify her behavior, but Bristol did have a job at the time -- she was a reality TV star!

Palin went on to explain that these days, she's doing better than ever, and her newly-launched real estate firm is thriving.

Bristol Palin and 3 Kids

"Full circle.. my kids are happy and healthy," Bristol wrote.

"Have an incredible crew and together we have created a rapidly successful, and growing business. (helping over 70 families in the last 12 months alone)"

Full circle would mean that she wound up back where she started, but we'll stop nit-picking Bristol's comments and leave her alone.

After all, we'd rather have the Palins selling houses than trying to get into the White House!

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Bristol Palin Biography

Bristol Palin Watches Teen Mom OG
Bristol Palin is the daughter of former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Bristol Palin is 18 and a mother. The... More »
Born
Birthplace
Wasilla, Alaska
Full Name
Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin Photos

Bristol Palin Sells Real Estate
Janson Moore
Bristol and Her Mom
Teen Mom 5
Bristol's Not In Alaska Anymore
Bristol Palin as One of the OGs

Bristol Palin Quotes

Teenagers need to prevent pregnancy to begin with -- this isn't ideal. But I'm fortunate to have a supportive family, which is dealing with this together.

Bristol Palin

Tripp is so perfectly precious; we love him with all our hearts. I can't imagine life without him now.

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin Videos

Farrah Abraham: That Drug Test Was FAKED and Bristol Palin is STILL Stalking Me!
Farrah Abraham: That Drug Test Was FAKED and Bristol Palin is STILL Stalking Me!
Teen Mom OG Trailer: Are You Happy in Your Marriage?
Teen Mom OG Trailer: Are You Happy in Your Marriage?
Bristol Palin: See Her Very First Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek!
Bristol Palin: See Her Very First Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek!