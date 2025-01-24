Lori Harvey to Cover Playboy’s First Print Issue Since 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lori Harvey has lined up a very high-profile new gig.

But it’s one that her dad, Steve Harvey, might not be too crazy about.

Iconic men’s magazine Playboy announced today that it will return to a print format next month after five years as an online-only publication.

And Lori will be the face of this big comeback as she appears on the magazine’s cover for the first time.

Lori Harvey attends 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Two Icons Join Forces

She’s in good company, of course. Marilyn Monroe covered the very first Playboy back in 1953.

The issue will hit newsstands on February 10, with preorders already available.

Both Lori and the magazine previewed the pictorial with a risqué teaser video.

Judging by the comments on her page, the reaction from Lori’s fans has been rather mixed.

Of course, many are assuming that she posed nude for the magazine, which is not necessarily the case.

Playboy has been polishing its image these last few years, largely by shifting the focus away from the full-frontal centerfolds that were once its stock and trade.

Lori, meanwhile, has been making a name for herself in the modeling world.

Lori Harvey attends Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother’s Day Celebration on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Climbing the Ladder of Success

In 2024, she made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut, and she’s walked the runway for such iconic brands Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry.

Of Steve Harvey’s seven children, Lori might be the one who’s most likely to follow in his footsteps as an entrepreneur.

Lori Harvey attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Her SKN by LH skincare company has been operating since 2021, and those who know her best say that’s just the beginning of her career aspirations.

Recently, Lori branched out into acting, with a role in the Peacock limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

And now, she’s playing an important role in the relaunch of one of America’s best-known brands.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

“Playboy is the quintessential iconic brand, and it has always been more than a magazine – it is the original creator business that has launched hundreds of careers over the past seventy years,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group in a statement (via Yahoo! News).

“Our mission is to return Playboy to prominence, and our Playboy Club creators will be integral to that effort. We are partnering with them to develop content across all channels, including web, social, commerce, events and the print magazine.

“The decision to reintroduce Playboy magazine reflects the Company’s commitment to adapting to the evolving media landscape while preserving the brand’s rich heritage, including the high-quality journalism, compelling storytelling, and provocative content that has defined Playboy for decades.”

It sounds big things are ahead, both for Lori and for the world’s most famous men’s magazine.