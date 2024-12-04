Brad Pitt Misses His Kids, Knows They Won’t Want to See Him Over the Holidays: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reportedly, Brad Pitt misses his kids.

As you know, we’re into the holiday season. This is normally a time for family. But it won’t be for Brad.

There are no indications, at least in public, that he’s pointing blame in the correct direction for the current situation.

Having seemingly alienated all of his own kids, Brad is reportedly feeling some seasonal blues.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the red carpet of the movie “Wolfs” presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Brad Pitt reportedly misses his kids

According to a new report by Page Six, Brad Pitt is currently feeling the absence of his kids amidst the holiday season.

He apparently feels that Christmas in particular “won’t be the same” unless he spends time with his children.

“Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them,” the inside source described.

Pax Thien Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox Chivan Jolie attend the “Maria” screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

The insider detailed that Pitt, who turns 61 on December 18, feels this “particularly with celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month.”

Most of Angelina Jolie’s children are adults. Maddox is 23, Pax is 21, Zahara is 19, and Shiloh is 18. Only 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are minors.

As we previously discussed, Shiloh filed to drop Brad Pitt’s surname on her birthday in May. Apparently, Brad found this hurtful.

Brad Pitt looks on from the grandstand during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Why don’t Brad Pitt’s kids want to see him?

Given that Pitt allegedly attacked Angelina Jolie and even his own children during a family flight back in 2016, it’s not exactly a mystery why his former loved ones might keep their distance.

There are mistakes in life for which someone can find redemption and even forgiveness. Domestic violence is not, and should never be, one of them.

Nonetheless, it seems that Pitt continues to blame his ex-wife for the natural consequences of that fateful flight. Fascinating.

Shiloh Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, and Maddox Jolie attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Relatedly, Pitt apparently theorized that his ex’s mother-son red carpet outing with Knox was some sort of elaborate “mind game” against him.

It would be irresponsible to declare that an actor is a “paranoid narcissist” based upon secondhand reports. We cannot confirm how he feels or what he believes, and are obviously not his psychiatrist.

Obviously, we all hope that Brad Pitt gets whatever help he needs in order to face the reality of why his kids might not want to spend time around him.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the photocall of the movie “Wolfs” presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The holidays can be a difficult time for everyone, not just toxic parents

One doesn’t have to be Brad Pitt to become estranged from one’s kids. But whether someone’s an aging A-lister or a non-public figure, it’s not just about how the parent feels during the holidays.

Even children who go no-contact — and it’s not clear if that’s what the Jolie kids have done, overall — can miss things about an estranged parent. Others might simply envy friends who have healthy family dynamics with their parents.

No matter what … it’s unclear how blaming Angelina Jolie is going to help anything.