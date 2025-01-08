Family of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Clashes with Allison Holker Over Tell-All …

The Boss family is not happy with Allison Holker, widow of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

We previously reported on Holker revealing her late husband’s drug “cornucopia,” one that she discovered just before his funeral.

She has been giving interviews ahead of her upcoming book.

But the details that she has revealed, including a stash of drugs and more, have angered the Boss family.

The family of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is fuming at widow Allison Holker

According to self-described longtime friend Courtney Ann Platt, she was there when Holker and Boss first “connected.”

In a scathing Instagram post, she is putting Holker on blast for everything that she has shared about the late DJ. And she says that she’s not alone.

“This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” she declared. Then, Platt delved into the specifics.

“We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral,” Platt alleged. She added: “(even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her)”

According to Platt, the purpose of the NDA was a promise “not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place.”

Platt accused: “Here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.”

The family of Allison Holker’s late husband have also put her on blast

Platt went on to slam Holker for “shamelessly sharing the pages” of Boss’ journal in her upcoming book.

“This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted,” she declared. “No matter how bad he was hurting. Not for second. You’re a living, breathing bulldozer.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ cousin took to what remains of Twitter to back up the funeral NDA claim.

Yeah idgaf about an NDA.



This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children.



— BIG ELLE 🍒 (@wthDARIELLE) January 7, 2025

“Yeah idgaf about an NDA,” the January 7 tweet began. “This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral.”

The accusation added: “She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”

Notably, the tweet was quote-tweeting a People post about Allison Holker discussing Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ alleged drug stash and journaled allusions to being a survivor sexual abuse. It’s unclear which part of this his cousin is saying is a lie.

Who’s right? The widow or the relatives?

Unfortunately, family disputes have a tendency to be very ugly, very long-lasting, and to involve many layers of feelings and old resentments.

Many have questioned whether Boss, who died by suicide in December of 2022, would want the world to know about his alleged collection of drugs. Or about his journal entries alluding to surviving CSA from an unnamed relative. Certainly, he did not wish to share these things in life — even with his wife.

Allison Holker has explained that she believes that sharing the things that Boss hid from his family in life might help to save lives. That does sound like a worthy endeavor. But everyone who knew him is entitled to have feelings on the matter.