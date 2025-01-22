Ashley Adionser & Tyler Francis Break Up; ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Calls It …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yet another Love Is Blind couple has bitten the dust.

If you caught the show’s seventh season, then you know that Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis hit a major rough patch early on.

That’ll happen when, days before your wedding, your fiancée finds out that you weren’t “just a sperm donor” but in fact have three kids whose lives you’re still involved in.

Ashley and Tyler appear happy on the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion show. (Netflix)

It was a tricky situation: Tyler insisted that he was just helping out a friend by impregnating her, and that he only became a father figure to her kids after the friend’s partner took off.

But even if that’s true, the initial dishonesty set a bad precedent for dishonesty very early on.

And LiB fans probably won’t be surprised to learn that Ashley and Tyler have now called it quits.

Ashley Adionser Announces Split From Tyler Francis

“After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” Ashley revealed in a statement to People. “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.”

Ashley and Tyler during their time on Love Is Blind Season 7. (Netflix)

“This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared,” she continued, adding:

“I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Tyler initially claimed that he had no involvement with his biological children. But while the show was airing, photos emerged that showed him spending Christmas morning with the kids.

“There’s pictures of me around. I played a part that became very shaky with a friend,” he explained. “There’s no rule books to this… but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us.”

Ashley also defended Tyler’s decision to remain involved in the kids’ lives.

Tyler Francis during his time on Netflix’s Love Is Blind. (Netflix)

“For people to imply that ‘she was blindsided,’ ‘she didn’t know,’ is insulting to my intelligence,” she said, adding that she and Tyler had discussed the situation in “some capacity” off camera, but “there were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn’t.”

“With him growing up in a single-parent household… it was very hard for him to remove himself [from this situation] and not be involved when this is now a single mom,” she added. “I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn’t know what to do next.”

During a November podcast appearance, Tyler denied that he owed child support. But he acknowledged that he’s no longer on good terms with the children’s mother.

Tyler’s heart might have been with the right place in all of this, but it’s hard enough to form a lasting bond on a reality show — and throwing a big old lie into the mix certainly doesn’t help.

And with that, the list of Love Is Blind couples who are still together gets shorter by one.

We’re starting to think that this “experiment” isn’t as effective as we’ve been told!