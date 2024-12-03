Tori Spelling Didn’t Speak to Luke Perry for Months After His ‘Brawl’ …

Tori Spelling once didn’t speak to Luke Perry for months.
She had her reasons. But her late friend wasn’t in the wrong.
Though the friendship between Tori and Luke spanned decades, this rough patch happened back in the ’90s.
And it involved a full-on “brawl” that he had with Tori’s then-boyfriend.
Luke Perry did NOT like Tori Spelling’s one-time boyfriend
On Tuesday, December 3, Tori Spelling told her MisSpelling podcast listeners about the conflict from many years ago.
At the time, Tori Spelling was in a relationship with Nick Savalas.
She described the “infamous” scuffle between Luke Perry and Nick. It went down at her family’s Christmas Eve party. And the one who broke it up was none other than Jason Priestley.
“I came in with Nick. … Luke couldn’t hide [his dislike],” Tori Spelling recalled. “When Nick would say hi, he would look away and walk away.”
Many of us are familiar with situations when a friend is dating someone who’s unworthy of them.
Often, the best thing that you can do is avoid interacting with them until the friend comes to their senses.
“I don’t know what exactly happened, but I think Nick approached Luke to be like, ‘What’s up?’” Tori narrated. “I don’t know what happened next.”
Tori Spelling doesn’t blame Luke Perry for the fight
“In all fairness, Nick instigated it,” Tori then clarified, exonerating Luke Perry.
“But,” she shared, “Luke was like, ‘I love you so much, I can’t take this anymore.’”
At the time, though, Tori’s sympathies were with Nick Savalas. She recalled crying to him, apologizing to him through her tears and begging him to not leave.
According to Tori, her family “went back and celebrated Christmas” after the scuffle and “moved on” from the drama.
Still, Tori recalled feeling “embarrassed” at the time.
In the aftermath, she admits that she did not speak to Luke “for months on set.” The incident had left her feeling “pissed” and “so upset.”
But he was right
Like the vast majority of friends who’ve openly disapproved of someone’s boyfriend over the years, Luke Perry was in the right.
“Of course he was right and was trying to protect me and save me from this,” Tori Spelling admitted.
“But I was young and foolish.” She described him as a “big brother” figure in life.
Tori Spelling has characterized the 1992-1995 relationship with Savalas as having been “toxic,” even accusing him of being emotionally abusive and verbally cruel. Which … yeah, does explain Luke Perry’s feelings.