Queen Camilla Reveals Her Own Health Crises, Basis for Extended Absence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before:

A member of The Royal Family is being forced from the spotlight due to an illness.

To close a year during which both Kate Middleton and King Charles revealed they had been diagnosed with cancer, Queen Camilla told guests at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon that she has a chest infection … which she described as a form of pneumonia.

Britain’s Queen Camilla, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Britain’s King Charles III and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on December 3, 2024, on the first day of the Emir’s two-day State Visit to Britain. (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From what we can gather, Queen Camilla is recovering well, although she continues to experience episodic symptoms of post-viral fatigue from the ailment.

Camilla was in strong enough health on December 3, it should be noted, to take part in festivities for an official visit from the head of Qatar.

Middleton was also present at this event, returning to her Royal duties about three months after explaining that she had completed her cancer treatment.

Queen Camilla during a reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The mother of three of Wales has remained on the sidelines for most of 2024 after announcing in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy, saying in September it was a “relief” to have been done with this medication.

News about Camilla’s chest infection was first made public on November. But it continues to linger.

She returned to work on November 12, speaking at the time about how she has “a bit of sort of coughing going on” as a lingering symptom… and then she skipped the Gladiator II premiere on November 13, along with the Royal Variety Performance on November 22.

On Wednesday, she is due to appear at the Entente Littéraire Prize Ceremony with Birgitte Macron, the First Lady of France, in London.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort leave Bolton Town Hall during a tour of Greater Manchester on January 20, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

For his part, meanwhile, Camilla’s famous husband told the world back in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the King said through Buckingham Palace at the time.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement…

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”