When Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, he did more than just destroy their nine-year relationship — he very nearly ruined her life.

At least that’s the claim Ariana made on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Throughout the show’s current season, the cast has been attempting to arrange peaceful group gatherings involving both Tom and Ariana.

This turns out to be a mistake literally every time, but the conflict makes for good TV, so these outings probably won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Tom Sandoval vs. Ariana Madix War Rages On

When a trip to the beach turned ugly during Tuesday’s episode, Sandoval and his longtime bestie Tom Schwartz retreated from the scene.’

But the conflict continued as Brock Davies accused Ariana of “castrating” Sandoval with her comments.

“He’s literally throwing jabs at me, he’s not castrated,” Madix clapped back.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

“I’m allowed to f–king feel a certain way because he did s–t to me. I never did anything to him,” she continued.

“I don’t want him to say s–t to me. I want him to jump into the f–king ocean. I did not do anything to him, period.”

Yeah, needless to say, Ariana is not a fan of her ex. In fact, she went on to accuse him of trying to ruin her life.

Ariana Madix attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“This man not only tried to ruin me, but now he’s saying everything he possibly can to make me feel like a horrible partner,” Ariana said in a confessional.

The remark comes on the heels of last week’s clash, during which Ariana accused Tom of trying to murder her dog.

That may have been a bit of an exaggeration, but Madix was forced to shell out for an expensive procedure after the dog devoured a wooden skewer due to Sandoval’s negligence.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

Are Tom and Ariana Still Living Together?

When the current season of Vanderpump was filmed, Tom and Ariana were still sharing a home in the San Fernando Valley.

While she referred to the place as her “dream home” during last night’s episode, it seems that Ariana has conceded and allowed Sandoval to keep the house.

Ariana has now purchased a place of her own, and we’re sure she can’t wait to move out.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Of course, Sandoval believes she’ll struggle in her own home, as she rarely purchased household essentials during the years they lived together.

“She’s gonna be in for a very rude awakening,” he remarked last night.

It’s worth noting that Sandoval is usually wrong about most things.

Something tells us that Ariana will manage just fine once she puts some distance between herself and her toxic ex.