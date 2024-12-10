Bettina Anderson: Apparently Dating Donald Trump Jr. for Some Reason!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re sorry to report the following, men and women of the celebrity gossip universe:

Love appears to be dead.

By all recent accounts, Donald Trump Jr. is no longer engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

We know, right? If those two can’t make it, what couple possibly can?!?

Donald Trump Jr. takes the stage as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 4, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On December 10, based on photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the son of the next President was spotted holding hands in Palm Beach with Betinna Anderson.

The apparent item was out celebrating Anderson’s birthday at an exclusive restaurant in the area, seemingly providing evidence that Trump’s relationship with the former Fox News contributor is kaput.

Neither side has commented on this speculation, to be clear.

Anderson, meanwhile, is a well-known socialite in Florida who has been spending recent days and nights with Trump, reports The Daily Mail.

Bettina Anderson attends the David Yurman and W host an In-Store Shopping Event benefiting The Paradise Fund at the Palm Beach Gardens Mall on March 11, 2014 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images for David Yerman)

Trump Jr. had been dating Guilfoyle since his 2018 divorce from ex-Vanessa Trump.

The twosome got engaged in December 2020, although they did not go public the news until two years later when Trump Jr. brought Guilfoyle as his plus-one to his younger sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos in November 2022.

“Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany’s wedding yesterday,” Donald Jr. captioned an Instagram post featuring photos with the family at the romantic gathering.

“The little one[s] were all in it and were perfect … not that there was ever any doubt.”

Donald Trump Jr. attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As mentioned above, The Daily Mail claims Donald Jr. has been spending “nights at Anderson’s relatively modest $860,000 townhome in West Palm Beach.”

This residence is only a mile from dad Donald Trump’s infamous oceanfront Mar-a-Lago Club, set once more to be the Winter White House, as dubbed years ago by the convicted felon.

This same outlet describes Anderson as a “model, influencer and philanthropist,” which is worth noting for the following reason:

A recent poll among Republican voters listed Donald Trump Jr. as their preferred 2028 nominee for President, meaning there’s a non-zero chance that Bettina Anderson will be his First Lady.

Just something to think about.