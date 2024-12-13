Meri Brown Delivers Rare Update on Transgender Daughter

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown is here with an unexpected and unusual update on her transgender child, Leon.

The Sister Wives sat down this week with People Magazine to discuss the 29-year old, who came out as transgender in June 2022.

“They, by their choice, have made a decision to not be super public,” Meri told People, using the pronoun Leon has said they would prefer and adding:

“So I don’t talk about them so much.”

Meri Brown delved into her decision to leave Kody on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Leon Brown underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2023 and married partner Audrey Kriss about nine months later.

Meri, for her part, said that “whatever they want to put on social media is what people get to know about them,” emphasizing that she tries to respect Leon’s request for privacy.

“We talk often,” Meri did tell People, though. “They’re doing well.”

Leon appeared here and there on Sister Wives over the years, but has been absent now for a number of seasons.

Most fans assume this is due to the tension that continues to exist between Kody, his only remaining spouse Robyn and most of Kody’s adult children.

Meri Brown was very unhappy for most of her marriage to Kody. (TLC)

“There’s a lot to dissect there, and I think that it’s very fair for everybody that they have their own feelings and perspectives about it, and they’re real for them,” Meri simply told People.

“They’re real for Kody and Robyn, and they’re real for the kids. You know what I mean? And they’re very different for each.”

It’s no secret that Kody isn’t close to his sons or his daughters.

It’s not a secret, either, that we aren’t major fans of Kody Brown here at The Hollywood Gossip.

It only makes matter worse than a source told The Sun last year that Kody is “disgusted” by Leon’s transition, but we cannot verify that allegation. Overall, Kody has actually seemed rather tolerant of the LGBTQ community.

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri is attempting to stay neutral in any controversy between her ex-husband and her kids.

“When you look at The Wizard of Oz, you see one perspective, and then you watch Wicked and it’s a completely different perspective,” she mysteriously added to People, referencing the smash hit play and movie and implying that Kody and his kids have different visions/ideas of the truth.

Leon, meanwhile?

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my sh-t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” they wrote on social media two and a half years ago.

“So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my sh-t figured out, to let you know that I am trans.”

“My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them…

“Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself,” but “there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process.

“Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”