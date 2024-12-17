Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out on Estranged Brother, Blasts 'Stupid Show' The Bachelorette

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aaron Rodgers has a lot to complain about at the moment.

His New York Jets are 4-10 and certain to miss the NFL playoffs, and his ex-girlfriend Shailene Woodley is finally opening up about their toxic relationship.

And Aaron’s not known for his sunny disposition even when things are going well, so you can bet that he’s especially grumpy these days.

Yes, the future Hall of Famer has a long history of sullenness, and he opens up about some of his past problems in a new Netflix docuseries entitled Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out on Falling Out With Family

Episode two of the series finds Aaron speaking out about his strained relationship with brother Jordan Rodgers, which came to light during the latter’s time on The Bachelorette.

“It wasn’t like I was super duper close with everybody in the family. I was close with my little brother,” Aaron says on the show, which started streaming on Tuesday.

“But in actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that kind of made me feel distant. Stuff in college, stuff post-college.”

Aaron explained that he initially “was quiet about” his family’s issues, adding, “I thought the best way to do it was just don’t talk about it publicly.”

But that privacy came to an end when Jordan became a reality star.

“And what do they do? They go on a bulls–t show and leave two empty chairs,” Aaron complained in the doc.

A Public Display of Bad Blood

The situation came to a head when JoJo Fletcher visited the Rodgers family during her hometown round.

She and Jordan ate dinner with his parents, and producers made the surprising decision to leave two empty seats at the table to represent Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia Munn.

“They all agreed this was a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous — his words, not mine. That he ended up winning,” Aaron said in Enigma.

“But a dinner that was during the season, I was never asked to go to. Not that I would’ve gone.”

Jordan went on to marry JoJo in 2022. And Aaron says he continues to wish his brother all the best — even if they’re still not on speaking terms.

“People ask me, ‘Is there hope for reconciliation?’ I say, ‘Yeah of course. Of course,’” Aaron said on the Netflix show.

“I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill will on them at all. It’s more like this — we’re just different steps on a timeline of our own journeys.”

Hopefully, Aaron and Jordan can patch things up soon. In the meantime, Aaron needs to focus on his relationship with receivers!