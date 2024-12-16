Anna Duggar Spotted For First Time In 2 Years as She Visits Josh In Prison

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Duggar has been keeping a low profile in recent years.

That makes sense, of course. After all, her husband, Josh Duggar, is serving 151 months in prison on possession of child sexual abuse material charges.

And despite the heinous nature of Josh’s crimes, Anna continues to support him.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Needless to say, she doesn’t receive much sympathy from the public these days.

As a result, Anna generally avoids media attention like the plague. But it seems that her loyalty to Josh is stronger than her aversion to the press.

Anna Duggar Is Spotted Visiting Josh

Earlier this week, Anna was photographed in public for the first time in two years.

A despondent-looking Anna Duggar during her time on TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

In photos obtained by The Sun, Anna can be seen leaving Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville near Dallas, Texas.

The sighting comes just weeks after Josh was photographed in the prison yard, the first time he was sighted in over two years.

So either the paparazzi have started staking out Seagoville, or the families of other inmates have realized that there’s money to be made in selling Duggar pics.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Whatever the case, Josh and his long-suffering wife have been in the news more than usual in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, we learned that Anna is now working as a dog breeder.

Duggar women typically are not permitted to work outside the home, but it seems that an exception was made in Anna’s case.

After all, she does have seven kids to raise and a husband who won’t get out of prison until 2032.

Anna’s Life Without Josh

Anna Duggar once regularly appeared on the Duggar family’s TLC programming. That changed, thanks to her disgraced husband. (Image Credit: TLC)

Despite claims that Anna is living a reclusive existence these days, it seems she’s frequently spotted at her kids’ sporting events.

“Anna has been seen bringing her sons to basketball games weekly and watching them play from the stands,” a source tells The Sun.

“She socializes with people and appears to have made friends with basketball parents.”

A different source claims they’ve “seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” and “spoken to her a couple of times.”

Anna appears alongside Josh Duggar on his family’s TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Normally, the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids. I don’t really know anybody else,” the insider added.

Sources say there was a time when Anna considered moving to Texas to be closer to Josh. But it seems that Josh was the one to squash that idea.

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family,” an insider tells In Touch.

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids.”

Encouraging his wife and kids to keep their distance from him might be the only decent thing that Josh has ever done.