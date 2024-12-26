King Charles Delivers Christmas Speech, Addresses “Anxieties” of Cancer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

King Charles and his loved ones made a much-anticipated public appearance on December 25, attending Christmas Day services at a church on Sandringham.

This was an especially noteworthy event because the monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and because he was joined by, among other, Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales has been slowly returning to public duties after her own cancer diagnosis and a course of chemotherapy.

King Charles III attends the 2024 Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

“All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical,” the king said in his pre-taped message for his annual Christmas address, as well.

“The degree to which we help one another — and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none — is a measure of our civilization as nations.”

As of this writing, it remains unclear just what type of cancer Charles and Kate have been battling.

We cannot confirm reports that the former is suffering from pancreatic cancer and only has two years or so to live.

King Charles III attends a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall on December 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mina Kim – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Elsewhere in his annual message, Charles told the public:

“I am speaking to you today from the Chapel of the former Middlesex Hospital in London and thinking especially of the many thousands of professionals and volunteers here in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth who, with their skills and out of the goodness of their heart, care for others, often at some cost to themselves.”

Charles didn’t cite Middleton by name during this address, but made a clear reference to her as follows:

“From a personal point of view, I offer special heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who this year have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed.

“I am deeply grateful too to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales stand with Sheikha Jawaher, the wife of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as Charles and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (both unseen) inspect a Guard of Honour. (Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This marked the king’s third Christmas speech since he ascended the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passed away in September 2022.

It is the first, however, since he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February.

In a voiceover for the broadcast of her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey — which was recorded this month but broadcast on Tuesday evening — Middleton for her part reflected on the love and support that she has received over the past many months.

“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others,” she said.

“It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”