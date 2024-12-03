Josh Duggar Photographed In Prison For First Time In 2 Years Amid Reports of Inhumane …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in May of 2022, Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison for possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

In the years since, media scrutiny on Josh has lessened somewhat, but we still receive the occasional update on his life behind bars.

And in recent months, most of the stories have had to do with allegations of inhumane conditions inside Josh’s prison.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Josh Duggar Resurfaces In New Prison Photos

Josh, of course, has not offered any public comment on the situation. (Press conferences are generally frowned upon by prison wardens.)

However, the disgraced former reality star did re-enter the public eye in unexpected fashion recently.

Earlier this week, The Sun obtained photos of Josh exercising in the yard of Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution.

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh was sporting a mustache, and the outlet reported that he “appeared to be in good spirits.”

This is the first time that Josh has been seen by the public since the last round of photos leaked from Seagoville in 2022.

The Sun notes that Josh’s facial hair marks “a major contrast from his clean-cut appearance on the family’s TLC reality show.”

But the dastardly dad has been sporting a more unkempt appearance at least since the time of his first mug shot, taken in April of 2021.

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh’s Struggles Behind Bars

As we’ve previously reported, Josh’s behavior in prison has been less than exemplary. He’s been punished for possession of contraband (including a cell phone) and his infractions could affect his release date, which is currently scheduled for 2032.

And now, prison sources claim that life behind bars has become even more unpleasant thanks to problems with the food supply.

“They’ve been getting half portions of food for months,” a source close to a Seagoville inmate told The Sun.

Josh and Anna Duggar attend Joseph Duggar’s wedding in happier times. (YouTube)

“Grits, tiny portions of corn, half rolls, a couple ounces of deli meat, they’re serving them these crazy portions. People are having to buy food from the commissary or go hungry, it’s wild.”

The source claimed that in addition to shortages, there have been problems with spoilage:

“The food they get is regularly expired. They’re just like really disgustingly expired, always by at least a couple of weeks. And it’s like milk. All sorts of like stuff that can’t be expired for that long,” said the insider.

“They had a run of cereal that had bugs in it, and so people just couldn’t eat their cereal because it was filled with bugs.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Complaints from loved ones have gone nowhere,” the source added.

The Truth of the Matter

Seagoville representatives who spoke with The Sun say that there’s no cause for concern regarding the prison’s food supply.

And despite the reports of meager meals, a prison source tells The Sun that the inmates recently enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast consisting of “roasted turkey, glazed ham, cornbread dressing with turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and two rolls.”

While it’s obviously good that Seagoville isn’t starving its inmates, the idea of Josh Duggar having any pleasant experiences behind bars is inherently unpalatable.