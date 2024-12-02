Christian Combs: Diddy’s Son Sued For Sexual Assault

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christian Combs, the son of disgraced hip hop mogul Diddy, is the newest member of his family to be accused of sexual assault.

As you’re probably aware, Diddy is currently behind bars awaiting a trial that’s currently scheduled for May of 2025.

He faces a slew of charges ranging from human trafficking to racketeering.

Christian Combs and Diddy perform at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Most of the allegations against the famed rapper and producer have to do with the sexual assaults that allegedly occurred at his star-studded parties.

Christian Combs Named In New Court Documents

And now, a new accuser is suing Diddy’s 26-year-old son for assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to a new report from In Touch, Grace O’Marcaigh, served Christian with court papers today.

Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs, arrives at U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The outlet claims that the documents were delivered to Christian at his father’s mansion in Miami.

Grace alleges that Christian harassed and assaulted her while she was working aboard a yacht chartered by his family in 2022.

More Shocking Allegations Against the Combs Family

According to the documents obtained by In Touch, “what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment,” when guests who Grace believed were sex workers boarded the yacht.

Grace said the situation “resulted in an unexpected increase in workload for her and her colleagues as well as unwanted exposure to unlawful drug use, sex work, and general chaos.”

She alleged that at one point, Christian Combs “violently grabbed [Grace’s] arm and began hurting her. He pulled [Grace] to the seat beside him and prevented her from getting up.”

Christian Combs attends Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway – NYFW Celebrity Event at Nebula Nightclub on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited)

She says that Christian forced her to drink with him and would not allow her to return to the ship’s kitchen.

Grace Alleges That She Was Drugged and Attacked

“[Grace] was quite scared and realized she was in a very dangerous situation. [Grace] was also feeling the effect of the tequila shots and quickly suspected that the tequila was spiked,” the court filing reads.

She says that Christian later disrobed in front of her and became “physical and extremely aggressive,” relenting only when another employee entered the room.

Grace says she complained to the ship’s captain, but he was unsympathetic and forced her to continue serving Christian. She later quit the job as a result of these incidents.

“In addition to losing her employment, [Grace] also lost her longtime partner, with whom she had planned a future. [Grace’s] partner was never the same after seeing [Grace’s] bruises on her body because of [Christian’s] sexual assault and having to deal with the mental and emotional ramifications, so they separated,” her lawyer wrote in the suit.

King Combs attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

“[Grace’s] mental health deteriorated to the point that she was medicated and required intensive therapy.

Additionally, she fell into a deep depression and was unable to fully carry out her maid of honor duties at the wedding of her only sister in June 2023, which she had been looking forward to doing for over eighteen months,” the filing continues.

Grace’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, previously filed a suit on behalf of Diddy accuser Rodney Jones.

Diddy was recently denied bail for the third time.

Christian Combs has yet to publicly respond to the allegations against him. We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.