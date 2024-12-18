It’s Mariah Carey season, and Rihanna knows it.
The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer discovered, to her delight, that the Rihanna was in the audience.
Rihanna asked for Mariah’s autograph. And Mariah agreed, even when Rihanna suggested a spicy location for her to sign.
T–s the season!
Mariah Carey spotted Rihanna in the audience
On Tuesday, December 17, Rihanna attended Mariah Carey’s final show of the run. It was the first day of Saturnalia, but the final day of Mariah’s Christmas Time Tour. So many holidays this month!
Rihanna attended the Barclays Center event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and with Jason Lee. Rihanna sang along with “We Belong Together,” “All I Wnat For Christmas Is You,” and “My All.”
As fans documented on social media at the concert, Mariah spotted her in the audience, asking: “Is that her?” and exclaiming: “Oh my gosh!”
As another Twitter video documented, Rihanna removed her sunglasses and waved excitedly to Mariah.
“It’s me!” she confessed. “I want an autograph!”
“Doing this while walking backwards is a niche feat,” Mariah joked while walking backwards and writing. “I don’t ever want someone to say I’m a diva again!”
Where should Mariah Carey sign her autograph for Rihanna?
As Mariah walked over to Rihanna, the latter confessed that “Rocky made us do this.” However, she sounded clearly excited, asking: “Should I have her sign my shirt or my [breast]?”
She set out in search of a permanent marker. Additionally, Rihanna offered Mariah her shades: “You can have them for free.”
Finally, Rihanna found the marker that she wanted — and pulled down her shirt for Mariah to autograph.
Rihanna said A$AP Rocky told her to come to the front row and get Mariah Carey’s autograph ????. Mariah even wanted her shades:— Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) December 18, 2024
M: “Who has the shades? Can I buy them?”
R: “Yeah, you can have them. For free!” pic.twitter.com/jDzUoV1HJ9
When one music legend asked the other what she wanted her to write, Rihannah replied: “‘Mariah,’ the f–k you think? Whatever you want. Wow, this is iconic!”
Mariah did just that. And Rihanna took the opportunity to speak into the microphone, narrating the moment to the audience.
“Mariah Carey is signing my t-t, y’all!” she announced. “This s–t is f–king epic. Look at that s–t! Look at that s–t, y’all! I love you.”
There have been other big guests
Mariah Carey was in Raleigh on December 9 when she received flowers to celebrate “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reclaiming its annual No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
We mentioned guests. Her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, surprised her with the flowers.
“Thank you. Wow!” Mariah gushed on stage. “That was the perfect moment to find that out. It’s from the Hot 100? Well, thank you, everybody who helped make that possible. Thank you so much.”