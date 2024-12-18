Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s Mariah Carey season, and Rihanna knows it.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer discovered, to her delight, that the Rihanna was in the audience.

Rihanna asked for Mariah’s autograph. And Mariah agreed, even when Rihanna suggested a spicy location for her to sign.

T–s the season!

Rihanna attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Mariah Carey spotted Rihanna in the audience

On Tuesday, December 17, Rihanna attended Mariah Carey’s final show of the run. It was the first day of Saturnalia, but the final day of Mariah’s Christmas Time Tour. So many holidays this month!

Rihanna attended the Barclays Center event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and with Jason Lee. Rihanna sang along with “We Belong Together,” “All I Wnat For Christmas Is You,” and “My All.”

As fans documented on social media at the concert, Mariah spotted her in the audience, asking: “Is that her?” and exclaiming: “Oh my gosh!”

Mariah Carey presents an award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As another Twitter video documented, Rihanna removed her sunglasses and waved excitedly to Mariah.

“It’s me!” she confessed. “I want an autograph!”

“Doing this while walking backwards is a niche feat,” Mariah joked while walking backwards and writing. “I don’t ever want someone to say I’m a diva again!”

Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty’s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Where should Mariah Carey sign her autograph for Rihanna?

As Mariah walked over to Rihanna, the latter confessed that “Rocky made us do this.” However, she sounded clearly excited, asking: “Should I have her sign my shirt or my [breast]?”

She set out in search of a permanent marker. Additionally, Rihanna offered Mariah her shades: “You can have them for free.”

Finally, Rihanna found the marker that she wanted — and pulled down her shirt for Mariah to autograph.

When one music legend asked the other what she wanted her to write, Rihannah replied: “‘Mariah,’ the f–k you think? Whatever you want. Wow, this is iconic!”

Mariah did just that. And Rihanna took the opportunity to speak into the microphone, narrating the moment to the audience.

“Mariah Carey is signing my t-t, y’all!” she announced. “This s–t is f–king epic. Look at that s–t! Look at that s–t, y’all! I love you.”

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

There have been other big guests

Mariah Carey was in Raleigh on December 9 when she received flowers to celebrate “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reclaiming its annual No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

We mentioned guests. Her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, surprised her with the flowers.

“Thank you. Wow!” Mariah gushed on stage. “That was the perfect moment to find that out. It’s from the Hot 100? Well, thank you, everybody who helped make that possible. Thank you so much.”