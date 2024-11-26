Jackson Duggar Courtship Announcement Coming? Major Clues He’s Courting

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is a Jackson Duggar courtship announcement coming out?

Sometimes, developments within the Duggar family shock fans. Most of the time, the family is grimly unsurprising and downright predictable.

Jackson just debuted his very own Instagram account. He’s twenty years old … but the family has been fairly strict about social media, as it might expose the children (including adults) to other people and ideas.

However, there’s one major exception: courtships. If one of their children is on the cusp of marriage, social media is a great place to showcase their courting. Is Jackson about to be married?

Yes, Jackson Duggar is on Instagram

Jackson turned 20 years old in May of 2024. Half a year later, he debuted on Instagram on November 8.

As you can see in the photo below — the only pic that he had up for weeks — he was keen to make an impression.

He posted what just might be the Duggar version of a “thirst trap.” Jackson worse a colorful shirt, scandalously tight jeans, and struck a pose that he must have intended to look casual and masculine.

Comments from friends and fans alike showered Jackson with praise.

It’s clear that some of his friends were eager for Jackson to “finally” get an Instagram account. However, they’d have to know why his family’s strict rules prevented him from getting it at a normal age.

Everything about the Duggar cult’s lifestyle is intended to enforce a hierarchy of control. Exposure to different people and ideas — from attending any sort of real school to making normal contacts on social media — could endanger that system.

There have been exceptions

While girls in the Duggar family have usually not had their own social media until they’re courting or married, Jason Duggar had an Instagram account for almost three years before his courtship announcement.

These strict rules seem to be way less strict for the boys. Fundamentalist cults view gender as paramount to social hierarchy, and while patriarchy hurts everyone, the girls get the short end of things.

Jackson getting his own Instagram about six months before he’s old enough to (legally) drink alcohol is kind of a big deal for the Duggars. But it’s less surprising if he’s about to have news to share.

Still, many fans believe that the most likely reason for Jackson Duggar to join Instagram is if he’s about to share courtship news.

Some have wondered if he’s looking for courtship before the “Duggar curse” hits. That whimsical name refers to how most or all of the Duggar men seem to age rapidly early in adulthood. This affliction is likely a combination of lifestyle, genetics, and poor styling.

Even though he wouldn’t be the first to find love on social media (that’s how Jason met Maddie Grace), the courtship news sounds more likely.

What do we know about Jackson Duggar?

The Duggar Family blog has described Jackson as “nice” and “hard-working,” which doesn’t really mean anything. Snarky fans quip that Jim-Bob and Michelle can’t possibly know all of their children at this point.

Allegedly, Jackson went to the Alert Academy, a ghastly IBLP facility with ominous boot camp vibes. This is the sort of facility that the Duggars might send one of their children to instead of counseling, or simply for questioning some cult rule.

If Jackson Duggar is in a courtship, he may need to come clean about the Alert Academy thing. His new bride would need to know that he’s not a monster like his eldest brother.