Sam Heughan's Girlfriend: Learn About The 'Outlander' Heartthrob's Love Life

Sam Heughan has stolen plenty of hearts as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, but the Scottish actor usually plays things close to the vest when talking about his real-life relationships.

Since Outlander premiered in 2014, fans have been eager to learn more about who Sam has been dating. Even though he usually plays coy when asked about relationships, plenty of rumors have cropped up about him.

As Outlander returns on November 22, fans are eager to see Sam back in action as Jamie. Before the show premieres, here are all the details you need to know about his relationship status and past loves.

Sam Heughan with Alison Hoffman President attend STARZ TCA Summer 2024 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 11, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for STARZ )

Sam Heughan’s Rumored Girlfriend

Most recently, Sam has been linked with a mystery woman! The sexy Scottish actor was photographed holding hands with a tall brunette while out in London in May 2024, per People.

In the photos, Sam was strolling Soho hand-in-hand with a beautiful lady. He rocked a charcoal jacket over a white shirt and black pants. The mystery woman sported a black mini-dress over a long leather jacket.

The actor didn’t publicly address the photo, and the woman’s identity has not been revealed. So, it’s unclear if Sam has a special lady in his life or if he’s still searching for the one.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend Outlander: 10th Anniversary Celebration At PaleyFest on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Given their great on-screen chemistry as Jamie and Claire Fraser on Outlander, many fans have wanted to get details on Sam’s relationship with his co-star Caitriona Balfe!

While the pair clearly get along great on the show, a bunch of viewers have wondered if their work on-screen has translated into anything behind the scenes. The co-stars seem to play into it by sharing flirty messages on social media, per Marie Claire.

Even though fans may be shipping them in real life, Sam and Caitriona have not actually dated. The Irish actress has been married to her longtime partner Anthony “Tony” McGill since 2019, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021.

Sam has also assured fans that things are strictly platonic between them. He said that they’re more like siblings in a 2020 BBC podcast. “She’s like my sister and tells me exactly what I’m doing wrong, and I need to know these things,” he said.

Monika Clarke

While the Outlander star has mostly kept his relationships private, there have been a handful of reports about women in his life over the years.

Prior to the mystery woman, Sam was linked to model Monika Clarke in 2022. In March of that year, he was spotted smooching her in a New York City café. Her identity was later revealed to be Monika, and Sam was seen with his arm around her. They looked pretty cozy together!

Monika is an Australian model, according to Us Weekly. She reportedly opened up about her ideal aspects in a partner in a 2020 interview with DMARGE.

“Humor is a big thing for me. And someone who appreciates sarcasm. Also a man who is humble and can always have an interesting conversation. Confidence without arrogance. A man who makes his woman feel appreciated and respected,” she said.

Neither of them publicly commented on the kissing photos, but a few days later, Sam was asked about the pictures in an interview with Extra. He dodged the question and pointed back to a viral interview he had on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he talked about prioritizing his career over his love life.

“I’m still waiting for Drew to get in contact,” he joked.

Amy Shiels

Before Monika, there have been romance rumors with a few other ladies over the years, but Sam has mostly avoided speaking about his relationships.

In 2018, sources close to both actors revealed that the Scottish heartthrob was dating Twin Peaks actress Amy Shiels in a report from Us Weekly. There were rumors that they had dated prior to that, because they each had posted flirty messages about one another on social media.

Despite the report, neither publicly addressed the relationship, and some people have speculated that they were just good friends. Amy called Sam a “big brother” in an April 2018 Instagram post.

Mackenzie Mauzy

Sam has also been tied to The Bold and The Beautiful actress Mackenzie Mauzy, after they attended an Oscar party together in 2017. The pair reportedly dated from 2016 to early 2018, and during that time, they were seen out and about in New York City on a few occasions.

Like with his other romances, Sam never publicly spoke about if he was dating Mackenzie. He did appear in a few photos shared on her social media, according to Marie Claire.

What Has Sam Heughan Said About His Relationships

While most of his relationships have been private, Sam has opened up about different aspects of his love life over the years. Most notably, he opened up about how he tended to prioritize his career in a chat with Drew Barrymore.

When addressing his privacy, Sam did admit that he was up for meeting someone. “The job is so all-encompassing and we spend so much time on set and at work. But I’m open to something,” he said.

In May 2023, Sam confessed that he was a “romantic at heart” in an interview with People. Still, he said that he was “still looking” for his perfect match. “I’ve done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected,” he said.

The Men In Kilts star also opened up about how a relationship like his on-screen romance with Caitriona is similar to what he’s looking for in his real life in a 2019 interview with Parade.

“I think it’s something that we all aspire to and aim for so, yeah, I would like to think it’s real and I’d like to think that one day I could have that myself,” he said.