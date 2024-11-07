Dolly Parton Invites Kate Middleton & Kids to Dollywood to Meet REAL Royalty

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton sent invites to Kate Middleton and her kids. Is the Royal Family headed to Dollywood?

It is a rare honor when true royalty is gracious enough to extend their hand. But Dolly Parton is a deeply gracious person, and she did just that for the next Queen of England and for her young children.

That is to say, Dolly Parton has invited Kate Middleton to bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to visit her theme park.

Will the royal family take her up on the invitation?

Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The one and only Dolly Parton has invited Kate Middleton and her three kids

In addition to her music, her acting career, and her profound charity work, Dolly Parton also has her very own theme park.

Dollywood is a gem in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. And fortunately, that area was spared the brunt of Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact upon the region in late September.

In a new interview, Dolly Parton actually invited 11-year-old George, 9-year-old Charlotte, and 6-year-old Louis to Dollywood. And, of course, their mother.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Speaking to Closer in a new interview, Dolly Parton spoke about her desire to have Kate Middleton and the royal children visit Dollywood.

“Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!” the music legend declared.

“The kids could go on all the rides,” Dolly Parton affirmed, “and we would treat them like royalty!”

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘I would love to have those kids at Dollywood’

“I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes — I wouldn’t put on any airs for them,” Dolly Parton promised. She is famously down-to-earth.

“I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it,” she added.

Dolly Parton then affirmed the invites to Kate and her kids: “I would love to have those kids at Dollywood.”

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she arrives to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Back in August of 2023, Dolly Parton admitted that she had received an invitation to join Kate Middleton for tea.

However, she had to decline. She was in the UK to promote her rock album, Rockstar. Her schedule was simply too busy to accept the royal invitation.

It was not even her first time receiving an invitation to meet with the royal family.

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Rockstar VIP Album Release Party with American Greetings on November 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings)

She met the late Queen Elizabeth … many years ago

Dolly Parton met Queen Elizabeth in 1977, during the late monarch’s Silver Jubilee. In the years since, she has praised the queen’s demeanor and manners.

As part of her royal duties as a sort of publicly funded mascot for the UK, Kate Middleton engages in a lot of charity projects. Dolly Parton is famously one of the most charitable people on the planet, having giftend over 200 million books worldwide to children through her Imagination Library.

If Dolly does have a chance to have tea with Kate, they’d have plenty of common ground. Even if they come from altogether different worlds.