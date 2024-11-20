Lamar Odom Reveals Wild Sex Secret About Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom apparently does not know the meaning behind the term TMI.

On the November 19 episode of the We’re Out of Time podcast, the former NBA forward revealed that he purchased a custom sex doll that resembled his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

No, really.

We couldn’t make that up if we tried.

Lamar Odom attends the 23rd annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll,” Odom said on this podcast, explaining in further depth:

“But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

Hey, look. We’re all for mental health.

As long as you aren’t harming anybody else, you do you, people. Focus on your own happiness.

This just feels like a bit of a stretch to classify a Khloe Kardashian-lookalike sex doll as anything based around mental health.

Lamar Odom arrives at the 2019 "Dancing With The Stars" Cast Reveal at Planet Hollywood Times Square on August 21, 2019 in New York City.

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird,” Odom added. “They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

Kardashian and Odom got married on September 27, 2009, just one month after they met.

Four years later, however, the marriage fell apart amid Odom’s cheating scandal and amid him having suffered a drug relapse.

Kardashian eventually went on to file for divorce that December.

Lamar Odom attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

These days, Odom admits he and Kardashian don’t speak too much, but said “she still cares about me” and also said:

“I don’t speak to her. I can text her and she’ll reply.”

Odom suffered a serious drug overdose in October 2015.

Despite their history and their struggles as husband and wife, Khloe remained by her ex-spouse’s side throughout his recovery.

Once he was discharged, the two formalized their split in December 2016.

Lamar Odom attends Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

Odom has often referred to Kardashian as his soulmate and said in 2022 that he was gonna try his hardest to reconnect with the reality star.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” Lamar shared in a confessional on Celebrity Big Brother.

“It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change.

“I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”