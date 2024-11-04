Matt LeBlanc’s Plans To Retire From Acting: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Matt LeBlanc retiring from acting?

Though questions linger regarding the tragic death of Matthew Perry, most who knew and loved him are in stages of processing and acceptance.

And, for at least one of his former Friends co-stars, rethinking his own choices.

A new report alleges that Matt LeBlanc is retiring. But quietly. How could this be true – and why?!

Matt LeBlanc attends Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 CHLA Gala at Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Is Matt LeBlanc retiring?

A recent report from The Daily Mail claimed that Matt LeBlanc is retiring. And that one of the driving factors behind this quiet end to his acting career is the tragic passing of Matthew Perry.

“Such an important part of (Matt’s) life and a good friend is gone,” the inside source pointed out.

The insider then alleged: “It has made him rethink his life.”

“He wants to focus on other interests,” the insider then reported. “As that’s what is important to him right now.”

According to the source: “He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film.”

The insider then suggested that this would be unlikely “as he has silently retired. Additionally, the source reasoned: “He is financially stable and doesn’t really want to be in the limelight anymore.”

What does Matt LeBlanc have to say about the reports that he’s retiring?

According to The Daily Mirror, however, Matt LeBlanc is dismissing claims that he’s retiring.

However, he said this through a surrogate — not personally.

Matt LeBlanc’s publicist referred to the reports as “rubbish.” That is a pretty firm dismissal.

There are, of course, instances when a representative lies on a client’s behalf. There are even cases where a client speaks up to contradict a representative’s statement.

However, there are two major possibilities here. The first is that Matt LeBlanc isn’t working and either hasn’t told his representative that it’s on purpose, or is simply allowing his rep to lie for him.

Or, and this is generally more likely: maybe he’s just taking it easy, as many people might if they didn’t have to work.

Is this the end of his career?

Matt LeBlanc has been acting since the 1980s. It should be everyone’s choice when and how much they work, and when they throw in the towel. Even as a fan of LeBlanc (for Episodes — such an excellent, funny series), I can’t look at someone who’s been acting for my literal entire life and tell him that he owes it to his fans to stay on screen.

But between his age (he’s only 57!), his fame, his acting portfolio, and (to be blunt) the nostalgia factor for Friends fans, we’re likely to see him act again.

If we don’t, we can probably rest assured that he’s living his best life. And, of course, people can continue to enjoy his decades of acting work.