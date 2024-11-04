Katie Maloney’s Boyfriend: EXPOSED as Serial Liar, Cheater!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to an unfortunate new report, Katie Maloney sure does NOT know how to pick em.

As you may have heard, it’s already been confirmed that Tom Schwartz cheated on the Vanderpump Rules star back when the two were married.

This infidelity played a huge role in Maloney filing to divorce Schwartz back in March 2022.

Katie Maloney attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, Maloney has moved on with a man named Nick Martin, a guitarist with the band Sleeping With Sirens.

Insiders tell The Sun, though, that this dude pretty much sucks, too.

Martin is married for starters, although he’s in the process of officially splitting from his wife.

Someone named Bruna Unsworth explained to this publication this month that Martin locked eyes on her during a concert and then the pair started texting “on a daily basis,” while Martin was touring and traveling. Despite the musician’s marital status at the time.

Katie Maloney attends the 76th Creative Arts Emmys Winner’s Walk at Peacock Theater on September 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (GETTY)

In October 2023, Nick invited Bruna to his show in Denver, Colorado… after which he finally confessed that he was married.

She told The Sun that Martin was very “convincing” in his story about being the “victim” in a toxic relationship and she ended up believing him… and then sleeping with him shortly afterward.

“He used to FaceTime me various times or send me videos of around 3 minutes long saying how much he just wanted to be with me. He used to send me pictures all the time,” Bruna went on.

Martin even visited Bruno in London for over a week in late 2023, alleging that his marriage was over.

After her returned home, however?

Martin blew Bruna off and eventually said he had reconciled with his spouse — prompting Unsworth to reveal many photos of her and Martin, along with romantic text messages, to this same wife.

Katie Maloney visits the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival presented by LEVI’S and TEQUILA DON JULIO on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

In this same stunning article, The Sun speaks to a woman named Danielle who said she also got into a relationship with Martin — only to learn he was married AND dating Maloney!

“The night before he flew out here to see me, he was with Katie at a Green Day concert,” she told The Sun.

“So he must have hopped on the plane to see me a couple hours after being with her.

“Once I finally figured all of this out and put the pieces together, I called him out on it. He then ghosted me for real and I haven’t talked to him since.”

Katie Maloney attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Finally, you may not believe this, but The Sun also talked to Brandy Robidoux, who said she began dating Nick for a bunch of months earlier this year after meeting at a coffee shop in March where the two “hit it off immediately.”

He misled her, as well.

“There’s a lot more I can’t really talk about right now, but he flat out said his divorce was several weeks from being finalized in March,” Brandy says. “They are still currently married, and I just wish I had asked for more proof.”

Maloney and Schwartz were married for 12 years.

An insider now tells The Sun that those close to the Bravo star are concerned she’s about to have her heart broken. Again.

“They love Katie and they just want to make sure Katie isn’t dating a Schwartz 2.0,” this source says. “Everyone knows she deserves so much better than that.”