Jennifer Garner’s Cut Off Contact With Jennifer Lopez: Report

Jennifer Garner has reportedly cut off Jennifer Lopez from almost all aspects of her life. Oof!

Though we’ve heard a lot about J. Lo’s failed relationships, those were romantic partnerships.

Sometimes, friends falling out can cut just as deeply — if not more.

Both Jennifers were getting along well after trading Ben Affleck back and forth. But the friendship seems to have ended. Why?

Jennifer Garner attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

According to what inside sources tell The Daily Mail, Jennifer Garner is setting a boundary with Jennifer Lopez.

After months of reportedly acting as J. Lo and Ben Affleck’s marriage counselor, she’s no longer in contact with the singer — except for matters related to her children.

In between Affleck’s two failed marriages to Lopez, Garner and Affleck spent over a decade married. They share 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J. Lo unless it is do with the kids,” an inside source told The Daily Mail.

“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J. Lo to fix her marriage to Ben,” the insider added.

“Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J. Lo at times during their own marriage,” the source declared. “Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.”

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life” panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Apparently, Jennifer Garner felt that J Lo was using her

According to the report, Lynda — Jennifer Lopez’s sister — visited Violet at college.

“J. Lo getting close to Violet felt odd to Jen and then Lynda popping up at Violet’s school,” the insider dished. “Jen’s loyalty is to the father of her kids – Ben – and their children. Because they love J. Lo.”

The source emphasized: “But Jen would never badmouth her or speak negatively about her.” But, the insider noted: “Everyone knows that if J. Lo wanted to spend time with her children aside from Violet, it would have to go through Jen.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

While Jennifers Lopez and Garner may care about some of the same children, Garner felt that playing “mediator” for Lopez and Affleck was ultimately pretty unfair.

“Jen feels slightly used as a pawn in J. Lo’s bid to repair her marriage,” the inside source commented. The report then stressed: “She doesn’t believe it was intentional.”

The insider described: “She was put in the middle and her friends think — no matter how you look at it — a man’s ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife.”

Actress Jennifer Garner poses upon arrival ahead of Dior Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Commentary from the source added: “Especially when said wife was a big love who Jen was compared to throughout their 13-year marriage.”

As for Jennifer Garner’s broader feelings, the insider shared: “She is happy that Ben is now happy.”

It’s understandable for Ben Affleck’s two exes to feel awkward. Setting boundaries, even if it means cutting off each other entirely, is a healthy part of moving on.