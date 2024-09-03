Are Jennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez FRIENDS?! They Do Have a Lot in Common Now...

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez friends? Stranger things have happened.

In August, Jennifer Lopez finally filed to divorce Ben Affleck. This followed months of hints, speculation, and (arguably) hype.

Jennifer Garner is part of this story. Not in any salacious way. She’s not “the other woman.” But she has seemingly provided her ex with emotional support as he became J. Lo’s ex.

The Jennifers Garner and Lopez have enough common ground to be friends. But how do they actually feel about each other?

What has Jennifer Lopez said about Jennifer Garner?

In a 2022 Vogue interview, the then-newly-married Jennifer Lopez spoke about Jennifer Garner.

“[She’s] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together,” she praised. Lopez, who is no stranger to blended families, found that things went very smoothly when she married Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Garner have participated in blended family activities together. For example, Marie Claire reports that Lopez showed up at Garner’s home as they all celebrated Violet’s graduation.

It’s important to note that this was after rumors of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce were already circulating. In fact, it was several weeks after Lopez’s reported date of separation.

Clearly, everyone involved gathered together because they care about Violet. This was about her, not about either Jennifer or about Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Garner may have bonded as co-parents

Co-parenting is not the same thing as being joined at the hip. However, sometimes people do bond over having dated the same person, even having married the same person. And, of course, over taking care of and loving the same children.

According to Us Weekly, it went further than that. A report claims that Jennifer Lopez found an “unexpected ally” and friend in Garner as this divorce unfolded.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other,” an inside source claimed. “Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to.”

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail claims that Jennifer Garner was acting as a mediator, not just as an emotional support, as the couple’s issues worsened.

“Jennifer is eternally grateful for her help even though she has now taken a step back,” a source alleged. “But Jen was able to get through to her ex-husband like no one else could — even her.”

Meanwhile, we know that Jennifer Garner provided friendship and comfort to not only Ben but to other family members, even spending time with his mother.

What is their relationship like now?

Complex relationships among friends, partners, and exes exist like this all of the time. Most just aren’t among celebrities, playing out in the spotlight.

With that in mind, we can guess that whether Lopez and Garner became true friends, it’s possible that they’ll see less of each other. A shared ex can bond people — or tear them apart.

Either way, it’s likely that the Jennifers may see each other in the future. Not only because they are both massive celebrities, but because they care about some of the same kids. We don’t know if Lopez will be going to any more Affleck graduation celebrations, of course. But if so, it’ll be good that she and Garner have this reported rapport.