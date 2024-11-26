Linda McMahon Divorce: Lawyer Reveals Truth About Her Split From Vince McMahon

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Linda McMahon divorced from her controversial husband, Vince McMahon?

It’s a topic that’s been the source of widespread speculation in the days since Donald Trump nominated Linda as his administration’s secretary of education.

Linda is a controversial pick for numerous reasons, not the least of which are the recent scandals involving her husband.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. CEO Linda McMahon and her husband, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, appear in the ring during Vince McMahon’s 64th birthday celebration. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vince’s History of Scandal

In 2022, Vince abruptly resigned as head of the WWE amid numerous sexual harassment allegations.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” Vince said in a statement released at the time.

“Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon, CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., attend the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2008 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images)

While he made no mention of the allegations, The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Vince paid out $12 million in hush money to four different accusers.

Linda declined to comment on the allegations against her husband.

But while Linda may have refused to disparage him publicly, shortly after Vince stepped down, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the couple had separated (via Sports Illustrated).

Is Linda McMahon Divorced From Vince?

Former administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

In a recent profile of Linda, The Washington Post confirmed that Linda and Vince are still separated.

Linda’s attorney, Laura Brevetti, spoke with the outlet and verified the news.

The couple married in New Bern, North Carolina in 1966, and together, they welcomed two children and six grandchildren.

No official cause for the split has been provided.

What’s Next For Linda?

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference with Linda McMahon, head of Small Business Administration, March 29, 2019 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

Linda will face increased scrutiny of her past and her personal life in the months ahead.

But the confirmation process might be less grueling due to the new GOP majority in the Senate.

Linda is a surprising choice for such a high-profile post, but she’s also just one of several controversial selections put forward by Trump thus far.

It’s possible that she might skate through the process after being overshadowed by other picks such as Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services secretary.

But either way, the media spotlight on Linda will be brighter than ever in the weeks to come. And she’ll likely be forced to answer some difficult questions about her estranged husband.