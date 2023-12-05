Britney Spears’ Notorious Dad Jamie Undergoes Leg Amputation

Last month, Britney Spears’ memoir became an instant bestseller as it detailed her life, her fame, and her conservatorship.

Britney’s infamous father’s obsession with controlling her has defined her life for the worse. And, for a time, Britney and her mom were serious estranged.

Just weeks ago, Jamie Spears underwent a leg amputation. His health has been poor for years.

Meanwhile, Britney has reconnected with her mom, Lynne, for a very special reason.

Jamie Spears is the father of one of the greatest talents that the world has ever seen. He is also widely reviled by her millions of fans. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

TMZ reports that, about a month ago, Jamie Spears underwent a leg amputation.

Apparently, a massive infection in one of his legs led to a hospitalization that lasted for weeks.

At first, doctors tried less drastic surgeries to contain the infection. But after five such attempts, the only remaining recourse to save his life was amputation.

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. It’s what she deserves! (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

An amputation is obviously a big deal. It can redefine someone’s entire life.

And that is only one of the health issues that currently plagues Jamie.

We don’t know what his other ailments may be — only that he has them. And that he is “not doing well” these days.

A sign that reads “Jail Jamie, Free Britney, Investigate Lou” sits on the ground as supporters of Britney Spears gather outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020. That sign has some solid suggestions. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Apparently, he also feels “downcast” over the righteous backlash over what he did to Britney for nearly a decade and a half.

At this point in the report, TMZ sounds unthinkably sympathetic towards Jamie … not only for his health issues, but for the richly deserved public loathing that he has received.

As with other immensely reliable publications, TMZ uses inside sources close to famous people to report accurate information. In this case, evidently, their source feels some sort of sympathy for the man for “trying his best” with the conservatorship. Couldn’t be me.

Britney Spears smiles on tour in this photo. She remains so very very popular. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Despite everything that opportunists and general malefactors have done to her, Britney reminds a very kind and generous person. In some cases, too kind.

Reportedly, there are times when she has admitted to missing her dad — or at least, alleged good sides to him. At one point, she allegedly discussed the idea of sending him money to help with his medical expenses.

Jamie paid himself a hefty salary from Britney’s accounts while managing her money and controlling her personal life.

Britney Spears rides a horse on the beach in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It is not uncommon for people with toxic (and worse) parents, exes, and more to have moments of longing.

Part of you might always wish that they’d been who you needed them to be. And part of you might even wonder if you’ve been somehow unfair to them, or if they deserve a second chance.

Social pressures, religious conditioning, and more can play a role in these doubts. It is Britney’s choice to make. But, rest assured, if she never speaks to Jamie again, it’s likely the healthiest choice for her.

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, People reports that Lynne Spears is “really making an effort to be in Britney’s life.”

The insider affirmed: “Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that.”

Additionally, the source says that Lynne has been “very apologetic” and “takes full blame” for their past issues.

Lynne Spears is most famous for her daughter. The two have had their ups and downs over the years. (Photo Credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

For obvious reasons, Britney “is still hurt because she feels her mom could have done more to help” during her father’s tyrannical conservatorship, which spanned nearly 14 years.

“Britney can be very stubborn,” the source noted. She “has very few friends and really needs to just be with family” sometimes.

Over the weekend, Britney and Lynne hung out for the pop princess’ 42nd birthday celebration.

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears cuddled up in December 2023 as they celebrated the former’s 42nd birthday. (Image Credit: Instagram)

While its true that almost everyone in Britney’s life failed her repeatedly, some of those failures were worse than others.

Britney deserves happiness and joy — even if her fans do not always understand why she gives some relatives the time of day.

Also? A belated happy birthday to Britney! Saturday December 2 was, of course, the big day.