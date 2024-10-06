Kody Brown Abandoned Ysabel During Major Surgery Because He Matters More

Reading Time: 4 minutes

On Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody talked at great length with Robyn about his relationship with his children.

For the last five years, it’s become clear that the majority of Kody’s relationships with his 18 children are either strained or non-existent.

During their fight, Kody insists to Robyn that he isn’t the bad guy, that his children are just as responsible for their rifts as he is. In some cases, he thinks they’re even more to blame than him.

There are two things he is willing to take the blame on: kicking some of the boys from the house during Covid because they couldn’t follow the rules…

And missing his daughter Ysabel’s terrifying surgery.

Ysabel crying over her father’s refusal to be there at her surgery. (TLC/Youtube)

Ysabel’s Surgery & The Fight With Her Dad

Back in 2020, Kody and Christine’s daughter needed to have surgery on her spine.

Technically, it was scoliosis surgery, and she needed the procedure to address the curve in her spine. Fans watched on as the young woman suffered unimaginable pain.

At first, it looked like the family could not afford the $50,000 down payment needed for the procedure. But through some hard work on Christine’s part, they earned the money.

Finally, relief came in September of that year, when she scheduled the procedure with a doctor in NJ.

Everyone was set to support her. Christine was set to travel with her, Meri and Janelle offer their support leading up to the important day – and then there’s Kody.

Now, we all know what happened in 2020. The COVID pandemic was a huge upheaval in the lives of everyone worldwide. In the Brown home, Kody was very strict about the rules of the family and everyone’s coming and goings.

In fact, he even forced his sons Gabe and Garrison to move out of the Janelle’s house because they could not abide by his rules.

At the same time, Kody used the restrictions as a means to not travel with Ysabel to NJ for her surgery. He flat out refused to travel and be there with her in her moment of need.

And then went ahead and mocked her about it at the same time.

Not every angle of Sister Wives villain Kody Brown is a flattering one. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody Calls His Daughter “Bitter”

In an episode of Sister Wives leading up to her surgery, Ysabel talks to her father about his planned absence, which he blames on COVID-19 and his need to remain healthy for the sake of the family.

Ysabel is obviously all for taking medical precautions, but says on the installment that Kody’s priorities sure seem “screwed up.”

After telling his daughter that he’s not going with her, he awkwardly asks if she’s going “to become a bitter old housewife because your Daddy didn’t do this for you?”

What a weird and sexist thing to say, wouldn’t you agree?

“I won’t be bitter,” Ysabel replies. “I won’t hold it against you.”

However, in a subsequent confessional, the poor young woman grows emotional, raising major questions about her dad.

“I need him to be there, but why isn’t he coming?” Ysabel cries on air.

“I don’t know, why wouldn’t he be there? Why wouldn’t he just drop everything for me? I think his priorities are a little screwed up.”

A young Ysabel talking about her journey on the show. (TLC)

Kody’s Defense is … Flimsy At Best

Kody tried to explain that if he went to the surgey, well… then he’d have to quarantine… and then he’d be away from his many kids and spouses for weeks.

“The amount of time, because of COVID and quarantining and stuff like that I would have to be away from the rest of the family, and because of the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” he said on the episode.

“What we’ve been trying to do is make it so I can see the entire family this entire time.

To her credit, Ysabel tries to be understanding.

“He has a lot of kids to think about. I know I’m not the only kid he has to make sure is safe during this pandemic. It sucks that he can’t be there,” she said.

Ysabel later tells the cameras that she thinks Kody’s fear of catching COVID-19 is taking over his life.

“He’s letting fear control him,” she said.

While Kody didn’t catch COVID, what he feared still came to pass.

Kody Brown looks quite angry in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Kody’s Marriage End

Many fans point to Ysabel’s surgery and Kody’s decision as the last straw for Christine. After that, Christine announced that she was leaving Kody, with most of her children siding with her.

Not long after that, given the way Kody treated their children, Janelle did the same, divorcing Kody and ending their spiritual marriage.

Meri followed suit a year later, though in her case, she was more or less pushed out by Kody who no longer wanted to be in plural marriage.