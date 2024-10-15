Kanye West Allegedly Asked His Wife To Let Him Have Sex ... With Her MOM!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As it turns out, we were wrong:

Kanye West can still surprise us.

The rapper, who was named Antisemite of the Year in 2023 for all the crazy stuff he said about Jewish people, reportedly wants to have sex with his mother-in-law.

And allegedly told his wife all about it.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

In legal documents filed by the rapper’s former assistant — who worked with him for about a year and a half between 2021 and 2022 — on October 8, Lauren Pisciotta says that she was shown text messages sent from West to Bianca Censori… in which he tells her she wants to have intercourse with her mother, Alexandra Censori.

Pisciotta previously sued West for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

This filing states that Kanye had “proudly” sent Pisciotta a screenshot of an exchange between himself and Censori that took place in September 2022.

“I wanna f-ck your mom,” West’s text to Censori reads, prior to Kanye amending his message and adding:

“Should I ad [sic], I meant I want you to watch me f–k your mom.”

Kanye West attends the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

For the record, West and Censori got married in December 2022, but may get divorced any minute now.

Pisciotta, meanwhile, said that her ex-boss also shared Censori’s reply to the whole mother-banging thing as she supposedly told her spouse that she was gonna sleep with someone else that weekend and said simply of her mom:

“She’s married.”

Sounds like a totally normal and healthy relationship these two have going on here.

Kanye West speaks on stage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Elsewhere in this amended complaint, Pisciotta — who worked for West from 2021 to 2022 — says that the artist drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

(Diddy, who is facing separate sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is named in Pisciotta’s complaint, but is not accused of wrongdoing in her case.)

Also: Pisciotta says she learned from an A-List celebrity that West had been “offering her up” as a “gift” to be “sexually violated and assaulted against her will by various men.”

We really have no idea what to believe at this point.

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

When approached by the Daily Mail October 14 regarding the lawsuit, Censori’s mother asked for privacy and said she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims” about West.

Pisciotta’s lawsuit alleges that West sent vulgar texts, including graphic sexual fantasies, as well as intimate photos of other male and female Yeezy employees.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f-ck but then after I f-ck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been fed while I’m fing them. Then I want her to cheat on me,” one of the purported messages read, according to Page Six.

She is suing for sexual harassment, breach of contract, wrongful termination and creating a hostile work environment, seeking at least $4 million in damages.