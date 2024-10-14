Josh Flagg’s Divorce Still Bothers ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Josh Flagg is moving on over a year after his split with Bobby Boyd. He’s entitled, as are we all after a breakup.

The Million Dollar Listing star and his husband finalized their divorce back in March 2023. Since then, Josh has been making some moves on his own.

Both in real estate and in real matters of the heart!

Josh just bought a new home in Beverly Hills. Also, he recently shared a photo with his new beau Kelton on Instagram.

But even though Josh is moving on, some fans are still hung up on his split from Bobby.

Why doesn’t seem fair, given everything that happened between them.

Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

When Did Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd Split?

Josh proposed to Bobby in 2016 as part of a flash mob, and they got married the following year at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The pair announced that they’d split after about four years in March 2022.

Josh announced that they were getting a divorce in an Instagram post. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion,” he wrote.

He continued to show love and support for Bobby. “It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves,” he said.

Bobby released his own statement on social media. “If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work,” he wrote. “We have found that we want different things for our lives, and our paths look very different now.”

“Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness,” he concluded. “Thank you everyone for your love, support, and understanding.”

About a year after announcing that they’d split, Josh and Bobby finalized their divorce on March 30, 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight. At the time, Bobby still shared well wishes for his ex-husband.

” I am sad the way our marriage ended, but everyone deserves to be truly happy and go after whatever it is that will make that happen,” he told ET. “Most of all I miss his friendship and hope one day we can reconnect and talk about the good times.”

Bobby also said that he was “happy” for the Million Dollar Listing personality and his new relationship.

Josh Flagg attends the HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Josh Flagg Buys New Home

Josh reportedly bought a new house in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 14, 2024. It was revealed that he’d purchased a renovated “midcentury modern” home in Trousdale Estates by Reality Tea. The new crib is reportedly worth $14 million.

Josh’s new home reportedly comes with stunning views and high-profile neighbors. Prior to the purchase, it was reported that he was planning to buy the house from popstar Charlie Puth by The Real Deal.

Who Is Josh Flagg’s New Boyfriend?

A few months after announcing his split from Bobby, Josh went public with a new boyfriend. He posted a photo with fellow real estate agent Andrew Beyer in May 2022. Throughout their relationship, he occasionally posted pictures together on Instagram.

Josh and Andrew split up in spring 2023. He opened up about the breakup in a July 2024 episode of Watch What Happens Live, per BravoTV.

“Andrew is about 13 years younger than I am, and we’re just [in] different places in our [lives],” he admitted. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just in different places.”

In June 2024, Josh posted a photo with his new beau Kelton on his Instagram Story. His new boyfriend seems to value his privacy and doesn’t have a public Instagram.

Josh gushed about how “fabulous” his new boyfriend is in that WHHL interview. “I am now with somebody very special who is [in] New York [and] LA, and I’m now in New York and LA,” he said.

Josh posted the photo with Kelton on October 6, 2024. Both of them were wearing black tuxedos. The Million Dollar Listing star captioned the photo with heart emojis.