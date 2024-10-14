Aidan Hutchinson’s GF Remains Silent After His Gruesome Injury During NFL Game

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Detroit Lions fans watched in horror as star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson broke a tibia during the teams 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys last night.

The scene at AT&T Stadium went from celebratory to scary in an instant, with Aidan injuring his left leg while sacking the Cowboys QB.

Immediately after the tackle, both Lions and Cowboys players rallied around Aidan as he sought out medical attention. Soon after, his family, including his sisters, rallied around him as well.

One noticeably absent person in Aidan’s life is his girlfriend, and many are wondering if that’s because she doesn’t exactly hold that title anymore.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg on October 13, 2024. ((Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images))

Is Aidan Hutchinson Ok?

Aidan injured his left leg during a play on October 15th in which he sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The scene was rather gruesome, as Aidan’s leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down.

Players from both teams quickly circled around Aidan on the field as team doctors rushed to his side. His leg was placed in an air cast, and he exited the stadium on a cart to thunderous applause.

After the game was over, the Lions released a statement confirming Aidan had undergone immediate surgery at a Dallas-area hospital.

The official diagnosis? A broken tibia, or better known as the shin bone. It’s the second longest bone in your body and when broken, it makes it very difficult to walk, let alone play football.

In truth, this could mean Aidan is out for the rest of the season.

Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions walks off the field proudly after The Lions defeated the Cardinals 20-13 in 2023. ((Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images))

Players, Family, and Fans Rally Around Him – But Where Is his Girlfriend?

No sooner was Aidan off the field than support came flooding in from all angles.

Social media was flooded with tributes from fans sending him well wishes.

Lions running back David Montgomery told the press after the game just how devastating a moment this was for everyone who loved Aidan.

“It’s an unfortunate loss for us. A big, big, big blow for us and it’s just more personal for us now because of the kind of guy that Aidan is and the kind of character that he has and what he brings to the locker room and to this team,” Montgomery said. “So, I know for me personally, I’m going to take it real personal for a guy like Aidan because he was the heartbeat of this team, and he still will be.”

Meanwhile, Aidan’s sisters, Mia and Aria, asked fans for prayers via their Instagram Stories. They both shared photos of their pro bro and considering how close they are, we have no doubt that they’re supporting him however they can.

But someone conspicuously absent from the conversation around Aidan’s injury was his girlfriend, Alivia Callaghan. She was not spotted at the game, nor has she posted anything on social media about his injury. In fact, fans noticed that her feed may actually be proof that she and Aidan aren’t actually an item any more.

Who Is Alivia Callaghan?

Alivia Rose Callaghan is a recent graduate of the University of Michigan. She reportedly studied advertising with a minor in business and is actually originally from the Michigan area.

Aidan and Alivia have been a couple since early 2022, officially revealing their relationship to the world in April 2023 with, what else, social media. Fans have watched on as Alivia consistently shows up to Aidan while he’s on the football field and shares a strong bond with his family.

But while their social media platforms had been filled with happy photos of the couple for many years, one glance at Alivia’s Instagram proves that hasn’t been the case lately. In fact, as far as we can tell, the last photo posted of them together was in January 2024.

Furthermore, the last time a member of his family interacted with one of her posts was in May 2024, when she graduated from school. Aidan’s sister Mia called Alivia a “queen with a degree.”

Could everyone be reading too much into this? Of course. Social media activity isn’t the foolproof way to gauge any situation.

Still, to go from 0-60 and back to 0 again does seem odd. And to not post about Aidan’s injury when the rest of his family did seems odder still.

But time should reveal all: Aidan’s status on the field and in love.

Here’s hoping he gets all the care and support he needs through everything!