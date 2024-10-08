If The Steve Harvey Suspended Rumor Is True, Just Cancel ‘Family Feud’ Now

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Steve Harvey fans are WORRIED that the beloved TV personality may have been suspended!

Steve is one of the most beloved comedians on television. His roles hosting shows like Family Feud or Judge Steve Harvey have made him a star.

The former has been his bread and butter for YEARS! He’s beloved on the Feud and has given no hint of wanting to retire any time soon. So why in the world are people worried he’s been suspended?!

The rumor mill has been churning this week, that’s for sure…

Steve Harvey at the NBCUniversal Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Rumor Has It…

It all started – where else – on social media! That’s where all the best rumors get started these days.

Remember Perez Hilton? Well, he claimed that a TV personality was recently suspended in a viral TikTok video on October 3. Perez said that he was unsure if the info was true, but he’d “run with it as an unconfirmed rumor.”

Despite the fact that the rumor “could be wrong,” Perez said that he learned about a major suspension from a “friend who works in television.” He said that “word is traveling around Hollywood real quick.”

Perez didn’t name who the scoop was about, but he did leave some breadcrumbs. “My source tells me that a very popular television personality, not an actor or actress. This TV personality, male, the host of a show, just got suspended,” he said.

As for further details, Perez explained “nobody knows why” and that it is “bad timing” for the person. The blogger continued and said that he had “something else big going on.”

Perez did offer a clue by sharing a bell emoji. In the comments, many fans speculated that he was speaking about Steve Harvey. Perez even “liked” one comment. The clip currently has over 4 million views.

“It’s definitely Steve Harvey,” one fan wrote. “We need another hint. Does the host ever say, ‘survey says’?” another follower commented.

But Why Would Steve Havey Be Suspended?

As Perez noted, this is a rumor and has not been confirmed. Despite being unconfirmed, some fans have begun sharing theories about why Steve Harvey was suspended, and why the timing is bad.

One fan commented that the Family Feud host is currently going through a divorce, but there are no reports that Steve is breaking up with his wife Marjorie.

“I’ve seen online that Steve Harvey’s wife is filing for divorce. That would be the big thing that isn’t work related,” one person wrote.

Even though divorce rumors occasionally pop up for the couple, they appear to still be going strong! The pair posted a romantic video of them holding hands on the beach at sunset in August.

Following the video, someone also speculated that Steve had fled the country in connection with Diddy’s criminal charges. The rapper is currently awaiting trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

“Rumors are swirling that Steve Harvey got suspended from his show and his wife recently filed for divorce,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Is this a fallout from P Diddy? Or pure coincidence?”

This rumor is also false. Despite gaining some traction, it has been debunked, according to Sportskeeda. There are no verified reports indicating that Steve has left the United States. He also has not been named in any reports about Diddy’s charges.

Other Theories

Steve was not the only person that people guessed the rumor was about. Other comments on Perez’s video named included Ryan Seacrest, Mario Lopez, Andy Cohen, Carson Daly, and others.

People suggested that the bell hint may have been a reference to Mario’s role on Saved By the Bell. Some also suggested that it was a reference to the buzzers on The Voice, which Carson hosts.

Despite much speculation, the rumors has not been confirmed. Perez has not revealed who the rumor was about nor has he confirmed it. “Hopefully I’m right, and if I’m not, then just embarrassing to me,” he said. “I didn’t mention anybody’s name.”