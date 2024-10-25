Phil Lesh Cause of Death: Grateful Dead Icon Dies at 84

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Phil Lesh’s cause of death has become a topic of discussion following the sad news that the Grateful Dead founding member has passed away.

The longtime bassist for the legendary jam band was 84 years old.

News of Lesh’s passing was revealed on his official Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

Phil Lesh performs onstage at Headcount & Dayglo Present Phil Lesh And Very Special Friends At The Apollo Theater at The Apollo Theater on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Millman/Getty Images for Dayglo Presents)

A Sad Day For Deadheads

“Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning,” read the statement.

“He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

Within minutes, thousands of comments had poured in from fans. Many of them expressed their sympathy through beloved Grateful Dead lyrics.

“What a beautiful life he lived,” one fan wrote.

“Such a long long time to be gone and such a short time to be there,” another commented, referencing the song “Box of Rain.”

“Fare you well, fare you well. I love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul,” a third chimed in (quoting the band’s “Brokedown Palace”), adding:

Phil Lesh of The Dead performs at the Izod Center on April 28, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cory Schwartz/Getty Images)

“Rest Easy Phil. You can jam with Jerry, Pigpen and Brent again!”

The last part referred to Lesh’s late bandmates. Jerry Garcia, Ron “Pigpen” Kerman, and Brent Mydland, all passed away at early ages.

“A joker, a prankster, a thunder-bomb thrower, a rainmaker, a box builder, a headband wearer,” a fourth fan observed.

“A rocker of tie-dyes, a weaver of chains, broken and unbroken, already on the four winds and probably safely home at that. His memory is a blessing.”

Phil Lesh’s Cause of Death

Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead holds a copy of his book, “Searching for the Sound: My Life with the Grateful Dead” at the 10th annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at UCLA on April 24, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

There’s been no official word on Lesh’s cause of death. But based on the above statement from his family, it sounds as though he went peacefully, and his passing was not unexpected.

Lesh received a liver transplant in 1998 following a hepatitis C infection.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008, but he revealed the following year that he had undergone successful treatment.

Musician Phil Lesh arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A Life Well-Lived

In addition to his work with the Grateful Dead, Lesh performed in such off-shoot projects as the Other Ones, the Dead, and Phil Lesh and Friends.

He was a role model to countless musicians, including John Mayer, with whom he performed for several years.

Our thoughts to out to Phil’s loved ones during this difficult time.