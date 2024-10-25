Matthew Perry Had ‘Premonition’ of His Own Death, Mother Believes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Matthew Perry’s mother believes that the late Friends star had a “premonition” about his own death.

As you probably recall Matthew passed away last year after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home.

It was later revealed that he had overdosed on ketamine.

Actor Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Matthew Perry’s Long Struggle

Perry had battled addiction throughout his adult life. But fans were under the impression that he had been sober for several years.

He even penned a bestselling memoir about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Alas, the medical professionals in charge of his treatment believed it would be prudent to address his addiction issues with more drugs.

Several of them are now facing criminal charges. More on that later.

Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Matthew Perry’s Mother Believes He Predicted His Own Death

Given the circumstances of his passing, it’s not hard to believe that Matthew knew he was in danger.

Next week will mark one year since Matthew’s passing, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, observed the sad occasion by opening up to Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” Morrison recalled (via Page Six).

“He came up to me, and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now.’ … It was almost as though it was a premonition or something.”

Matthew Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, appears on the Today show. (NBC)

Morrison added that she “didn’t think” much of her son’s remakes at the time, though she did find them, unusual.

“‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that? It’s been years,’” she thought at the time.

“I think there was something; there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly,” Suzanne added. “But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore,’ and it worried me.”

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Justice In the Wake of Grief

The full interview won’t air until Monday, which is the anniversary of Perry’s death.

So we don’t know if Suzanne will address the ongoing legal controversy surrounding her son’s death.

Five people have been charged in connection with Matthew’s passing, including two doctors.

“Mr. Perry fell back into addiction, and these defendants took advantage to profit for themselves,” US Attorney Martin Estrada said in a recent statement, according to Page Six.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.