Beyonce SNUBBED by Country Music Awards; Beyhive Vows Revenge

Country music’s biggest night will be without one of the world’s biggest celebrities.

And the world is in shock as a result.

On Monday, September 6, the Country Music Association revealed the full list of nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards… with Morgan Wallen leading the pack with seven total nods.

As for Beyonce? She received not a single one.

Not. A. Single. One.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The shut-out is galling and surprising because Beyonce took a critically-acclaimed leap by releasing her first-ever country music album a short time ago.

It debuted atop the charts.

Back in March, the superstar explained the inspiration behind “Cowboy Carter” by saying project was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed.”

She added back then:

“Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

It may be safe to say that Beyonce once again does not feel welcome within this genre.

BeyoncÃ© accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The ecording Academy))

Beyonce’s latest album featured collaborations with country artists from Malone and Shaboozey (who received a pair of nominations today) to one of the genre’s pioneers, Linda Martell.

Following its March 29 release, “Cowboy Carter,” the album climbed number-one on the Billboard 200 and made Beyonce first Black woman to ever top the Hot Country Albums chart.

The arrist also earned top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with the record’s revised cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” as well as “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus.

“Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!” Shaboozey posted on social media after the nominations were announced.

BeyoncÃ© attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The 58th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of the nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Higher — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum; Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson; Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen