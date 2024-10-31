Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Looks Channel Nude Demi Moore, Classic Jane Fonda

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Halloween came early!

On Wednesday, October 30, Kylie Jenner delighted her legions of fans and followers by donning her costumes.

That’s right, costumes. Plural. And they’re bombshell blasts from the past.

She showed off the classic Jane Fonda inspired looks. Who says that being a mother of two means having no time to get into the Halloween spirit? Not Kylie Jenner, that’s for sure.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

These Kylie Jenner Halloween looks are a blast from the past

One day before Halloween itself, Kylie Jenner took to social media to show off her costumes.

The costumes themselves take inspiration from the legendary Jane Fonda’s wardrobe in the 1968 classic, Barbarella.

Taking to her Instagram Story and then to her main feed, the 27-year-old makeup mogul gave her fans a look at all three of her looks.

As anyone familiar with the imagery of Barbarella might have guessed, one of Kylie Jenner’s Halloween looks involves a metal mesh crop top alongside a red thong.

Another costume features a black and white fur ensemble. And yes, there’s a tail.

Kylie Jenner then embodied “the queen of the galaxy” in a metallic two-piece over a sheer black bodysuit. And a chainmail cape.

Kylie Jenner also shared her ‘Halloween Eve’ makeup with fans

These Jane Fonda-inspired Barbarella ‘fits go hard, and quickly circulated across social media.

Additionally, Kylie Jenner showed fans her “Halloween Eve” face, featuring closeup selfies of her makeup.

Some celebrities make boring choices that seem like a waste. Kylie is genuinely impressing fans and critics alike by going all-out for Halloween.

Naturally, fans took to Kylie Jenner’s comments to sing her praises.

Additionally, commenters showered her with similar compliments elsewhere on social media. Kylie might not let people embed her Instagram posts for whatever reason, but that doesn’t stop her photos from circulating far and wide.

This is hardly a first. In 2023, Kendall and Kylie Jenner went as Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever on Halloween. Their blast-from-the-past looks are truly the epitome of “dress to impress.”

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This year, she was the first in her family to share her costume

Many of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will happily share their costumed looks. Often, on Halloween itself, or even the next day.

But Kylie got ahead, and was the first to share her costumed looks.

It’s never too early for Halloween. It’s the best holiday of the year. And with Christmas poised to greedily gobble up much of the year’s final two months, it’s welcome to see someone doing Halloween a day or two early.

But wait, there’s … Moore?

Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram and shared a faithful recreation of Demi Moore’s look for Striptease.

We wouldn’t necessarily call this look a “Halloween costume,” not if words still mean things. But it’s another great, classic look!