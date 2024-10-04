4 Movies You’ve Seen Cory Michael Smith In Before ‘Saturday Night’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cory Michael Smith’s performance as Chevy Chase is one of the many highlights of the new film Saturday Night.

And while some viewers might be discovering the 37-year-old’s talents for the first time, Cory has been demonstrating his impressive abilities for over a decade.

After bursting onto the scene in the acclaimed 2014 HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge, Cory quickly became a favorite of award-winning filmmaker Todd Haynes.

And if you’re one of the many new fans wondering where you might have seen him before, here’s a quick rundown of Cory’s most memorable roles:

Carol (2015)

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s beloved 1952 novel The Price of Salt, this Oscar-nominated film centers around an illicit romance between Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

It also marks the first collaboration between Cory and Todd Haynes.

Cory’s role is relatively small but quite impactful. He plays a private investigator who’s hired to trail the couple, a situation that eventually leads to a violent confrontation.

Wonderstruck (2017)

Another collaboration between Cory and Haynes, this one is an adaptation of Brian Selznick’s beloved bestseller.

Cory plays Walter Mayhew, the elder brother of one of the film’s young protagonists.

The role couldn’t be much more different than the one Cory played in Carol, but once again, he shines in a secondary role.

First Man (2018)

Cory followed up his work in Wonderstruck with another memorable role in a critically acclaimed film.

In Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic, Cory portrays Roger Chaffee, a capsule communicator who was killed with Grissom and White in the Apollo 1 pre-launch test.

While he may have received lower billing than big-name stars like Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, Cory broke out and grabbed Hollywood’s attention with this role.

May December (2023)

Another Haynes collaboration, this one sees Cory playing the son of a sex offender teacher played by Julianne Moore.

Needless to say, it’s pretty heavy stuff. But as always, the Cory-Haynes combo yields tremendous results.

Cory received his best reviews to date for May December, and the film signaled the start of a new chapter in his career.

What’s Next For Cory Michael Smith?

In addition to his film work, Cory has appeared in numerous highly regarded TV shows, including Gotham, where he played the Riddler in 100 episodes.

His work in Saturday Night has been drawing universal raves, and these days, the sky is the limit for this talented young star.

We can’t wait to see what he has in store.