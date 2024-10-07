Phil Collins’ Health: His Spinal Injuries, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Phil Collins’ health has become a subject of concern for fans in recent years.

That’s because of a 2007 spinal injury that left him with limited mobility.

Based on his recent appearances, Collins is still able to walk with the assistance of a cane. But sources close to the rock legend say that he’s no longer able to play the drums.

Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American “The Last Domino?” tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Phil Collins Dodges Questions About His Health

Collins himself has been quiet on the topic of his condition.

When concerns are raised, he tends to dismiss them with a joke. In 2022, for example, Collins appeared alongside his Genesis bandmates for a concert that was billed as the band’s “last show ever.”

While he never stepped behind the drum kit, he sang, played the tambourine, and joked that he would now be forced to “get a real job.”

But many who know Collins best are much more serious when discussing matters related to his health.

Phil Collins performs on opening night prior to the evening session on Day One of the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Friends of Collins’ Express Concern

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett “showed visible emotion” when asked about his ex-bandmate.

“I mean, my God. I’ll always love Phil.” Hackett said.

“Sorry, I’m without words. He doesn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Phil Collins performs during a stop of his Not Dead Yet Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks were also on stage the final Genesis show. And drumming duties were assumed by Phil’s son, Nic.

“As you know, Phil is a bit… He’s much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spirits,” Rutherford recently said of Collins’ condition.

“He’s fine now at home, enjoying life. And he’s worked so hard over the years. I think he’s enjoying his time at home.”

Phil’s Self-Assessment

Phil Collins performs on stage during “The last domino” tour of the British rock band Genesis at the Paris La Defense Arena, in Nanterre, northeastern France, on March 16, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

The last time Phil spoke extensively about his condition was in 2007, during an interview with BBC Breakfast.

“I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way,” he revealed at the time.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

A Well-Deserved Retirement

Phil Collins and actress Lily Collins arrive at Relativity Media’s “Mirror Mirror” Los Angeles premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

Sadly, it sounds as though Phil will not be returning to the stage anytime soon.

Thankfully, he still has much to live for, including the love and support of his five children. One of those kids, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, is now a wildly popular in her own right.

And of course, Phil can spend the rest of his days looking back on one of the most influential careers in the history of rock.

We join millions of other fans in thanking him for his contributions and wishing him well.