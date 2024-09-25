Welcome to Plathville Recap: Ethan Plath Meets a Girl!

Welcome to Plathville?

For Ethan Plath on the latest episode of this TLC reality show, it was more like… Welcome to The Next Step in Life, dude!

Indeed, folks, the star met a girl named Lily on the September 24 installment of this series.

Ethan Plath addresses the camera early on Welcome to Plathville Season 6. (TLC)

“Maybe there’s a little bit of chemistry,” the 26-year old says to the camera early on in the episode after he goes out line-dancing.

“I think I can feel a little bit, maybe, but I don’t know if that’s just me reading into it or it’s actually there.”

It must be actually there to some extent… considering Lily even sits down for a confessional at one point.

She admits she feels a connection with the Plath after the pair stand side by side for numerous songs at the bar.

“At first I think it just seemed like two nice dudes, but then I was like, [it] feels like there might be some flirting there,” Lily tells viewers.

Ethan Plath reacts here to the realization that his marriage is over. (TLC)

Ethan and ex-wife Olivia finalized their divorce in February.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a rather cold statement she shared on October 27.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia Plath never sounded very broken up about the end of her marriage. (TLC)

She later even claimed she was groomed to marry Ethan.

We can’t speak on this claim, but we can say that it appears as if Ethan is at last moving on from his former spouse.

“I totally didn’t anticipate someone as beautiful as this being here tonight, but I guess I’ll go shoot my shot,” Ethan told the cameras on Tuesday night before revealing he asked Lily for her phone number… and she gave it to him!

“Dancing was an absolute success. I can’t imagine it going any better than it went tonight,” he adds.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

For her part, Olivia has made it evident she has left Ethan far behind.

She revealed during a Season 6 episode that she was asked by a man to “go home and meet my cat,” only to then spend the night with this same man.

Doing more than just petting his feline.

Following this escapde, Olivia moved on with now-boyfriend Brendan, who viewers met during the September 17 episode.

“We’re together right now and we’re looking at our future and we’re planting flowers and you’re the person I want to do it with,” Olivia told Brendan, who said that she’s “person I want to be with for the rest of my life.”