Kourtney Kardashian Courts Ozempic Fans with Her Own Weight Loss Product

Kourtney Kardashian getting in on the Ozempic obsession is not going over well.

A number of celebrities have confessed to the controversial use of Ozempic and Mounjaro for luxury weight loss.

The Ozempic craze has received backlash from health experts and from diabetes patients — who need the medicine to help stay alive.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be trying to cash in on the interest in Ozempic. But she’s getting called out, and with good reason.

Is Kourtney Kardashian rolling out her own take on Ozempic?

Yes and no.

Last week, Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement brand, Lemme, revealed its new product.

The new supplements purportedly aid in weight loss, and people are immediately drawing connections with Ozempic.

To be clear, Lemme is offering a pill — not semaglutide injections like Ozempic users take.

Ozempic injections contain a synthetic version of a hormone, GLP-1. The human body very naturally releases the real version of this hormone into our bloodstreams after we eat, though the timing, volume, and effectiveness vary from body to body.

Lemme’s pill is not Kourtney Kardashian’s replica of Ozempic. The pills claim to offer a more natural attempt to promote the release of the real hormone in order to decrease one’s appetite.

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s line of weight loss pills the same as Ozempic?

Marketing makes it seem like Lemme’s pills are some sort of all-natural replacement for the controversial injections.

And the new supplement’s name is GLP-1 Daily. This really feels like a direct reference to Ozempic, even if GLP-1 is a natural hormone.

Fortunately, the most pivotal difference may be that these supplements do not cause shortages of diabetes patients’ life-saving medicine.

A number of fans are expressing high levels of criticism.

Appetite-suppressants as weight loss tools are already controversial, as they essentially allow people to trick their bodies into ignoring hunger. It doesn’t fit with some of Kourtney’s past “body-positive” statements.

Additionally, a number of commenters don’t seem convinced that the product works at all. Not from trying the (very newly announced) Lemme supplements, but because of the science involved.

Critics aren’t sure if the Lemme pills are worth it

The Lemme pill will allegedly naturally increase levels of the hormone over time. The ingredients include lemon and saffron extracts.

“These do not mimic GLP-1 medications as nothing oral can mimic it for weight loss,” scolded on commenter. “It will systemically be engulfed by enzymes in a few minutes. Do better, Kourtney.”

Other critics simply pointed out that the price point was absurd. Cheaper (and more ethical) than real Ozempic, but at what (literal) cost?