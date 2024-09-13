Sofia Vergara & Simon Cowell in 'AGT' Feud with Heidi Klum & Howie Mandel?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is there a Sofia and Simon feud with Howie and Heidi on America’s Got Talent?

Over the years, the chemistry among the America’s Got Talent judges has been a major selling point of the show. Contestants come and go, but the panel is the focal point of the reality competition series.

Sometimes the judges have rivalries. Sometimes, big personalities clash.

Right now, a growing number of viewers believe that a schism has divided Sofia and Simon against Heidi and Howie. And now, it’s not because of their first initials.

SofÃ­a Vergara and Simon Cowell, winners of the Best Reality Show Award for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ pose backstage at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Are Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell feuding with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel?

As with any reality competition series, AGT casts famous talents to evaluate contestants.

Heidi Klum is a fashion icon, and it’s a toss-up as to whether she is best known for Project Runway or for her Halloween costumes. Howie Mandel is a comedian and TV personality.

Sofia Vergara is a beloved comedic actress. Simon Cowell is, at this point, best known for being a reality TV judge. And not necessarily one of the nicer ones.

As you can see from Sofia Vergara’s Instagram photos of the panel of judges, it’s not like they’re refusing to film with each other.

Instead, there is a growing perception that there’s a clash in personalities among the judges.

According to a new report, the feud may be about one AGT “faction” broadcasting a flirty and fun vibe while the other would rather keep it professional. And they’re not mixing well.

The AGT feud between hosts: What’s this about?

According to The US Sun, there may be an emerging divide among the America’s Got Talent judges. Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell are projecting a very different vibe than their fellow judges.

“These two have shown haughtiness, which has emerged over time and from their hard stares at the camera,” a body language expert described to the tabloid.

The analyst continued: “There is an air of intimidation about their poses that looks deliberately chosen to be seen as the trickier judges.”

In contrast, the report continued, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel seem to be having fun and generating a youthful energy. In other words, they’re giving off fun vibes.

Fans have even spotted the two being flirty with each other in behind-the-scenes moments. Though, significantly, both are happily married. In fact, Howie has been married for about 44 years.

That didn’t stop Heidi from sliding into his lap last month. Playful and harmless, but vibing very differently than the other two judges on the panel.

Are Heidi and Howie aiming for their own show?

“They have been grabbing the headlines frequently for their childlike soap operas like this one,” the body-language expert scoffed. “Heidi and Howie have been milking it all with Simon and Sofia looking on and at them sternly.”

According to the report, some theorize that Heidi and Howie are hoping that their dynamic becomes so popular that they get their own show.

However, there’s no evidence of that. But the mere perception that they’re trying to stand out and overshadow fellow panelists might annoy Simon and Sofia, if not necessarily enough to spark a feud. But feud rumors can definitely drive viewer interest.