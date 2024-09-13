Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss: Meet the 'Sister Wives' Star's Partner & Spouse

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Leon Brown fans and Sister Wives fans in general want to know more about their partner.

In 2022, Leon married Audrey Kriss. At first, they kept their nuptials a secret.

Sister Wives had followed the two during their relationship before Leon abruptly vanished from the TLC reality series.

Fans obviously want to know more about Leon’s spouse, especially with the new season starting up.

The cast of Sister Wives poses here for a promotional poster. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ alum Leon Brown married partner Audrey Kriss

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss met at college. Leon had a crush on Audrey for more than a year before they started dating.

By 2019, the two had been dating for two years. Leon proposed to Audrey in DC.

Aspects of their love story made their way onto Sister Wives, particularly Leon’s coming out. Though the Mormon Church is generally hostile to the LGBTQ+ community (and, to be fair, to polygamist sects), there was some thematic overlap with Kody’s desire for plural marriage rights.

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

As a couple, they’ve been relatively private

However, Leon and Audrey never seemed eager to put their relationship front and center on Sister Wives.

On social media, yes — they share their love story, their activism, and their day-to-day lives.

But even before Leon seemingly vanished from Sister Wives, much of their life together was private. As private as you can be when you’re on reality TV and one of you has been since you were 15.

What does Leon Brown’s partner do?

Audrey Kriss has their own graphic design Instagram account, @audreykrisscreative. They use social media to showcase their digital art. (Personally, I love their Chappell Roan portrait)

Adurey also does work with social media coordination — including for their mother-in-law, Meri Brown.

Meri of course has Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, her bed and breakfast. Audrey works on marketing, branding, and social media management for that business.

Audrey Kriss is transgender

In December of 2021, Audrey Kriss shared that they are transgender. They use they/them pronouns. Leon came out in June of 2022.

They knew that they would face bigotry and backlash in coming out. Anyone who has come out twice knows this better than most.

Audrey also describes themselves as a “subaru queer.” The Subaru car company has, for decades, been popular within the LGBTQ+ community. At first, by accident. Then, Subaru began to lean into the demographic that was actually buying their vehicles — forging community ties that have lasted for decades.

The couple moved to Denver and secretly married

In 2020, Leon and Audrey temporarily moved in with Meri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic’s early months. However, they then moved to Denver, Colorado.

Leon and Audrey married on October 29, 2022 in secret. This was a private ceremony, one that the world only learned about a year later.

Though Audrey and Leon showcase their happy moments on social media, they have not shared wedding pics. Sometimes, a wedding day is just for the couple and no one else. Good for them!