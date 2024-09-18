Selena Gomez ‘Agatha All Along’ Rumor Excites Fans: Is She Making a Cameo?

A Selena Gomez Agatha All Along cameo could be spectacular. And it could make a surprising amount of sense.

Ahead of the Wednesday, September 18 Disney+ premiere of the long-awaited Agatha All Along, fans were buzzing with excitement.

It’s not only about the show. Though early reviews for the WandaVision spinoff are decidedly positive, there’s yet another reason to watch.

Selena Gomez may be about to make her MCU debut. But it sounds like this wouldn’t be a gag where she’s playing herself.

Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Whispers say that Selena Gomez appears in ‘Agatha All Along’

Each new MCU project brings exciting Marvel cameo rumors. Some of them turn out to be true — like Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra in Deadpool.

Thus far, the whispers of Taylor Swift playing Dazzler, a mutant pop star, have yet to materialize.

Where on the spectrum do the Selena Gomez Agatha All Along rumors fall? Well, let’s look at the context.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Claims of Selena Gomez appearing in some capacity on Agatha All Along have been in circulation since late 2023.

It makes sense. She’s an enormously talented actress with multiple Disney ties (from her teen acting era to Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building). Selena is also an enormously talented singer.

Given that the show takes its name from a WandaVision song and also co-stars Broadway legend Patti LuPone, Selena sounds like a very good fit. Potentially. We don’t actually know if Agatha All Along features singing just yet.

‘Agatha All Along’ also stars Aubrey Plaza

Beloved actress Audrey Plaza plays Rio Vidal, one of the witches of Agatha All Along.

Like the rest of the cast, she feels perfect for this witchy role. It also feels like Marvel really leaned into market research on the passionate LGBTQ+ audience for WandaVision and decided to, as Erika Jayne might say, “give the gays everything they want.”

When Aubrey took to Instagram to share her character poster ahead of the September 18 Agatha All Along premiere, one comment in particular drew people’s attention.

In a reply to Aubrey Plza’s Instagram post of her Agatha All Along character post, Selena Gomez left a simple affirming comment. What does it mean? (Image Credit: Instagram)

Selena Gomez herself, the Queen of Instagram with nearly half a billion followers, responded to Aubrey Plaza with a “fire” emoji.

Now, we’ve seen billionaire singers use Instagram to promote Marvel projects from people they admire. Taylor boosted Deadpool & Wolverine without appearing in it. It’s always possible that Selena is doing the same for Agatha All Along.

During the “Agatha All Along” sequence of WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn portrays Agatha Harkness in a montage that reveals her involvement in the entire season’s events. (Image Credit: Disney+)

What role would she play?

WandaVision was chalk full of television references. Wanda Maximoff’s ability to warp reality had transformed a town into a living sitcom, like if Once Upon A Time had a bigger budget and more consistent writing.

There is a prominent theory that Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place. We have no idea of the potential context of this, except that there are many possibilities with ample precedent within the MCU.

Remember, Disney+ is developing a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series starring David Henrie. It’s smart to have a soft promo for the project. (And even if it doesn’t happen, the rumor can only help the show)

As for the vehicle by which we might meet Alex Russo, Selena Gomez’s character … there are a lot of possibilities. Remember, Agatha’s been inside a living television show before. Magical hijinks are almost inevitable.

Agatha All Along is also bringing us a non-child version of Billy Kaplan, one of Marvel’s best comics characters. Billy is more than just the son of Scarlet Witch and grandson of Magneto — he’s immensely powerful.

Remember Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez from Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness? In comics, he was the demiurge who created her home universe before the two became teammates.

Billy Kaplan brings us one step closer to having a solid Young Avengers starting lineup. But we desperately need Teddy Altman (Hulkling, who is both Skrull and Kree).