How Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Found Love on ‘When Calls The Heart’

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace felt the calling of their own hearts, it seems.

Around 2019, Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart underwent a bit of a casting shakeup. Lori Loughlin’s departure was necessary for multiple reasons.

That is the year when Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace joined the cast as Nathan Grant and Fiona Miller, respectively.

Though their on-screen roles led them in different (fictional) directions, off-camera, they found each other. Learn all about their real-life romance.

Kayla Wallace attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

How did Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry meet?

In 2019, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace joined When Calls The Heart.

Their characters, Nathan Grant and Fiona Miller, are not romantically involved. In fact, Nathan has become a principal love interest after a lengthy, seasons-spanning slow burn.

However, off screen, McGarry and Wallace hit things off. They did not announce their romance after their first date, but eventually, they broke the news about their off-camera relationship.

Kevin McGarry of When Calls the Heart visits the Empire State Building on June 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

In November of 2020, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace went Instagram official, with him confirming their romance on social media.

By March of 2022, things were still going strong. That was when Feeling Butterflies aired, a Hallmark Channel romantic comedy in which the two both starred.

That December, Kevin McGarry asked Kayla Wallace to marry him. She said yes, and the two became engaged.

Kayla Wallace attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What is the Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace relationship timeline?

In 2019, as we noted, they both joined When Calls The Heart for Season 6. McGarry has remained part of the cast ever since. Wallace was a recurring part of the cast through Season 10. Then, on Season 11, she became a guest star.

As we noted, the only went Instagram official in late 2020.

In December of 2022, just days before Christmas, they announced their engagement with a simple and tasteful “Forever” caption. Though they are no longer When Calls The Heart castmates, Wallace continues to work on Hallmark elsewhere, with McGarry boosting her projects on social media.

Kevin McGarry’s character, Nathan Grant, spent seasons becoming the slow burn love interest of Elizabeth (played by Erin Krakow), the central character of When Calls The Heart.

Viewers were overjoyed when they finally, finally confessed their feelings — Elizabeth, with a moving confession, and Nathan, with a kiss in response.

While on-screen romances can be awkward (a lot of acting is more embarrassing for performers than it seems to viewers). However, Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow haven’t been shy about discussing their on-screen counterparts’ developments.

Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow of When Calls the Heart visit the Empire State Building on June 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

‘When Calls The Heart’ had a lengthy slow-burn that finally paid off

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kevin McGarry celebrated: “Five seasons coming, we finally got that moment!”

He emphasized: “We’re professional actors and great friends, so it’s part of the job. We both knew how important it was, so maybe there was a bit of nerves going into it. It was a new realm that we haven’t really done yet.”

There is always the chance that some viewers may find it off-putting that on-screen chemistry doesn’t equate to an off-camera romance. But actors are real people with real lives. Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are spending their real lives together. Good for them.