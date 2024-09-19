Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothee Chalamet’s Baby? New Details

Kylie Jenner pregnant with baby #3? Nothing is far fetched when it comes to this Karjenner!

When things started to take off between Kylie and Timothee Chalamet, many fans wondered just how serious things would get between the hot pair.

Or perhaps, how serious things are right NOW.

The rumor mill is churning at full speed the big question these days: is Kylie pregnant?

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in November 2023. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards))

The familiar signs, fans point out, are all there – plus a comedian claims to know the scoop!

Daniel Tosh Starts Rumor that Kylie Jenner is Pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s Baby

Before things get too out of hand, let’s just say this: neither Kylie nor Timothee has announced they are expecting a child together.

In fact, there sources who are quickly trying to shut down the rumor after comedian Daniel Tosh supposedly dropped the bombshell news on his Youtube.

During his April 2nd episode of his “Tosh Show” podcast, the comedian repeated a rumor he heard from a grocery store worker in Los Angeles.

“I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’”

From there, Tosh insists the worker revealed that the Karjenner family was filming in the store that day and they closed to give them privacy. And then the big news was dropped.

“Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

“This was the scene that apparently happened — Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell,” he continued.

Tosh disclosed that there may not be validity to the story, adding, “I’m not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Kylie Jenner Pregnant? The ‘Evidence’

Immediately, entertainment news sites were quick to say they had sources denying the news.

But as we said, neither Kylie nor Timothee’s teams are confirming or denying the news.

That said, if they are, no one who is a true fan of Kylie would ever really expect her to.

For anyone who has beenfollowing Kylie’s over the years, they know that the youngest Karjenner likes to keep her pregnancies under wraps.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Indeed, in both cases of her first two kids, no one knew they existed until they were born!

So, since historically Kylie dropping off of the radar has meant one thing, fans started to get suspicious that something was up in fall 2023.

Reddit denizens launched a discussion of how Kylie’s Instagram patterns are suggesting that she could be pregnant. Because, after the first two pregnancies, the signs are all there.

“Kylie hasnt posted on insta for almost a month,” a redditor wrote at the time.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Last post was on october 3rd and it was pictures from her paris trip the week before,” the OP continued.

“Theres been no new pictures since September 27th.”

Commenters were quick to point out that Kylie’s patterns of behavior — specifically, radio silence like this — has historically meant one thing: pregnancy.

One of the commenters quickly came out and said it: “Probably … hiding the bump with Timmy.”

Kylie’s Instagram Hiding Clues

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, RÃ©my Martin and Roche Bobois at MoMA on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Of course, now it’s months later, and Kylie has been very active on Instagram since then. In fact, she’s already posted eight times in September.

She’s posted sexy, belly baring bikini photos by the pool and glamour shots from red carpets. She’s promoted her new collaboration, Sprinter Vodka Soda, and even wore a spandex bodysuit to the launch party.

So yeah, she’s almost certainly not pregnant.

Yet, still some fans are no convinced. Scroll through the comment section and you’ll see accusations of content being “previously shot” and finger pointing to how many of the photos are from the chest up, not down.

And the thing is, Kylie herself doesn’t do anything to help quell the rumors. If anything, she loves to fuel the flames!

Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Announcement – Sort Of

Pregnancy talk hit a high in December 2023, when a baby bump photo on Kylie’s Insta stories sent people into a tizzy!

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

In a post promoting her new clothing line, Khy by Kylie Jenner, Kylie shared a photo of a clearly pregnant woman, baring her baby bump in a mirror selfie.

If one were to look very quickly, they could immediately guess that the person was Kylie in the picture!

As some people started to freak out, calmer heads prevailed and pointed out that the photo was actually of her friend and model Lauren Perez.

So, Kylie knows she has the power to troll all of us with pregnancy puns until such time that she’s ready to share.

Kissing time! TimothÃ©e Chalamet is smooching Kylie Jenner in this photo from the 2023 U.S. Open. (Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet: How Serious Are They?

To start from the beginning (within reason), the world first learned of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s entanglement back in September of 2023.

That was several months before she started to fade into the proverbial background. And it was long before the two were making brazen public appearances together.

Her fans who have picked up on signs of a possible pregnancy point out that he’d be the most likely candidate for the father — if Kylie really is pregnant.

But just because these two aren’t starting a family together, that doesn’t mean they’re not serious. In fact, there have been rumors that Kylie and Timothee have moved in together.

And fans expect Timothee to begin making regular appearances on The Kardashians sometime soon.

Kylie Jenner’s Past Pregnancies

In 2017, the world learned that Kylie, Khloe, and Kim were all expecting. Kylie’s was the most shocking, as she was still a teenager. Ok, 19, but still.

As mentioned, Kylie did not say anything until early February, just days after Stormi Webster’s birth, when she released this video. There was some sort of big sports ball game that day, so some people didn’t see the announcement until hours later.

Turns out, getting pregnant so young wasn’t just a shock for fans; it was a shock for Kylie as well.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine in 2023, Kylie admitted that her first pregnancy was a surprise while addressing rumors about how much work she’s had done.

“I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, [I was] not, obviously, planning to be pregnant at 19.”

But things carried on from there.

Remember, Kylie and Travis Scott had Stormi and then went on to, more recently, welcome Aire. (Yes, his name was initially Wolf)

Kylie and Travis officially broke up late last year. They remain coparents, but Kylie has spent much of this year meeting up with Timothee.

Only time will tell if Kylie and Timothee are expecting. But it’s possible that Kylie could go on an extended Instagram hiatus, or just post a bunch of (undeclared) throwbacks, in the near future.