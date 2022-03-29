Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates in Wake of Taylor Hawkins Death

For the most understandable of reasons, the show will NOT go on for the Foo Fighters.

Not for a pretty long awhile, at least.

On Tuesday, the beloved rock group announced that it is going on hiatus, canceling the remainder of its ongoing tour... without announcing when or if they might return to perform.

The band did so in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins passing away at the age of 50.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the Foo Fighters stated via Instagram this afternoon.

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing on another as planned.

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The note was signed "With love, Foo Fighters."

The famous musician died unexpectedly on March 25.

No official cause of death has been made public.

However, investigators revealed this week that Taylor had had traces of 10 different drugs in his system at the time of his death.

These substances included THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

That information came to us courtesy of the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia, where Hawkins was found dead while on tour with his band.

“The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death," read a tweet over the weekend from the office that was translated to English by People Magazine.

"The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”

A press release from Colombia's District Secretary of Health added that an ambulance was sent to Hawkins' hotel room after authorities “received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city."

The stunning news of the drummer's passing was confirmed by his band on social media last week.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever," read this statement.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison, and their three kids: Oliver, 16; Annabelle, 13; and Everleigh, eight.

Shortly after Taylor Hawkins died, a numbe of tributes came pouring in via social media, including from notable music icons such as Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol and many others.

"Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Osbourne Tweeted, for example.

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."

Added Idol: "So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor."

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil this year, along with over 50 other tour stops.

These included dates in the United States, Canada, France, The UK and Australia.

No word yet on what the future of the legendary group holds.

May Taylor Hawkins rest in peace.